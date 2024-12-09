Volaris inaugurates daily GDL-Tulum flight

Mexican low-cost airline Volaris has inaugurated a new direct flight from Guadalajara, Jalisco, to Tulum, Quintana Roo, available every day of the week.

Executive Vice President of Volaris Holger Blankenstein celebrated the news, saying this route further expands the airline’s strategic portfolio in Quintana Roo.

A partir de hoy, la tierra del mariachi y el tequila — #Guadalajara — tiene un portal directo con el corazón vibrante de la selva maya en #Tulum. Descubre el nuevo vuelo de @viajavolaris y ven a disfrutar de un invierno de rituales atemporales, cocina etérea y playas radiantes. pic.twitter.com/a8mJO1D3rD — Caribe Mexicano (@visitacaribemex) December 6, 2024

“With this new route,” Blankenstein said, “we are expanding our strategic portfolio towards a very important and promising destination such as Tulum, one of the biggest attractions for national and international visitors in Quintana Roo.”

Offering 2,604 seats per week, the new route departs Guadalajara daily at 10:43 a.m. and arrives in Tulum at 2:10 p.m. It will depart Tulum at 2:50 p.m. and arrive in Guadalajara at 4:25 p.m. The flight has a duration of approximately three hours and 27 minutes.

“By adding a new direct flight that operates daily,” the airline said in a statement, “Volaris is enhancing its commitment to improving connectivity to more cities in the country, thus facilitating access to key destinations that foster economic development and promote tourism, through one of the most modern fleets in North America.”

Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama announced the Guadalajara-Tulum route in April, sharing that it would launch starting Dec. 8.

Aeroméxico, Mexicana de Aviación, Viva Aerobus and Volaris all offer domestic flights to Tulum’s Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport, which recently celebrated its first year of operations. These airlines operate flights to the sunny destination from both airports in Mexico City, as well as Guadalajara, Jalisco, and Monterrey, Nuevo León.

Volaris is the largest air travel operator in Jalisco state, holding a market share of 42%. Departing from the Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta airports, it operates 55 flights to national and international destinations.

With reports from Revista Turismo, Reforma and Aviación Online