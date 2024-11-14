Thursday, November 14, 2024
HomeTravel
TravelYucatan Peninsula

New WestJet flight routes connect Canadian cities to Tulum

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
A view of the Tulum beach
This year WestJet is offering direct connections from Calgary and Toronto to Tulum, on a seasonal basis.(Tanja Cotoaga/Unsplash)

Tulum’s Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport celebrated the inauguration of two new flight routes to the popular beach resort from Canada as flights from Toronto and Calgary arrived this past weekend.

The WestJet flights — on offer through April 26, 2025 — depart once a week from the Calgary International Airport and twice a week from Toronto Pearson International Airport to the town nestled on the Caribbean coastline in the state of Quintana Roo.

Quintana Roo Tourism Minister Bernardo Cueto extolled the new routes as an important achievement for Tulum, saying they will help consolidate its position as a top-notch global tourist destination.

“The arrival of WestJet not only increases connectivity options for our international visitors, but also opens up new opportunities for economic development, employment and the strengthening of local tourism infrastructure,” Cueto said, according to the newspaper El Economista.

Daniel Fajardo, WestJet vice president of network and schedule planning, declared that the new routes add to the airline’s “robust network of service offerings to and from Mexico’s Riviera Maya.”

“WestJet is pleased to further enhance our connections to sun destinations this winter with new seasonal service to Tulum from Calgary and Toronto, allowing guests from coast-to-coast to explore the beauty of Mexico’s Riviera Maya,” he said, according to Riviera Maya News.

A WestJet plan flies over mountains
WestJet will offer Tulum-Calgary and Tulum-Toronto connection through late April. (Justin Hu/Unsplash)

In conjunction with the new Canada-Tulum flights, WestJet Vacations is offering flight and accommodation packages to 35 major hotels close to the airport, the airline said.

Cueto added that the new Westjet routes are just the beginning of what promises to be continuous growth for Tulum which he described as “a unique destination … at the vanguard of global tourism.”

Westjet, headquartered in Calgary, becomes the second Canadian airline to fly to the Caribbean resort city since Air Canada began operating three flights to Tulum in May.

In July, Colombia’s Avianca Airlines announced it will begin offering direct flights three times a week from Bogotá to Tulum on Dec. 10.

With reports from El Economista and Riviera Maya News

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
View of the tail of a Virgin Atlantic plane.

Virgin Atlantic to launch London-Cancún flight from Heathrow

MND Staff - 0
The new route results from negotiations between Virgin Atlantic and Mexican officials during last week's World Travel Market 2024 in London.
Puerto Vallarta Zona Romantica

The essential Zona Romantica Guide: Inside Puerto Vallarta’s most famous neighborhood

Meagan Drillinger - 1
A trip to the beach wouldn't be complete without a great itinerary. Our local expert has you covered.
Astrid Hadad

Astrid Hadad, queen of Mexican cabaret

Sheryl Losser - 0
Storming the stage in impossible costumes and sifting Mexican history with her wicked wit, Astrid Hadad's shows are unlike any other.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC