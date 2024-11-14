New WestJet flight routes connect Canadian cities to Tulum

Tulum’s Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport celebrated the inauguration of two new flight routes to the popular beach resort from Canada as flights from Toronto and Calgary arrived this past weekend.

The WestJet flights — on offer through April 26, 2025 — depart once a week from the Calgary International Airport and twice a week from Toronto Pearson International Airport to the town nestled on the Caribbean coastline in the state of Quintana Roo.

Quintana Roo Tourism Minister Bernardo Cueto extolled the new routes as an important achievement for Tulum, saying they will help consolidate its position as a top-notch global tourist destination.

“The arrival of WestJet not only increases connectivity options for our international visitors, but also opens up new opportunities for economic development, employment and the strengthening of local tourism infrastructure,” Cueto said, according to the newspaper El Economista.

Daniel Fajardo, WestJet vice president of network and schedule planning, declared that the new routes add to the airline’s “robust network of service offerings to and from Mexico’s Riviera Maya.”

“WestJet is pleased to further enhance our connections to sun destinations this winter with new seasonal service to Tulum from Calgary and Toronto, allowing guests from coast-to-coast to explore the beauty of Mexico’s Riviera Maya,” he said, according to Riviera Maya News.

In conjunction with the new Canada-Tulum flights, WestJet Vacations is offering flight and accommodation packages to 35 major hotels close to the airport, the airline said.

Cueto added that the new Westjet routes are just the beginning of what promises to be continuous growth for Tulum which he described as “a unique destination … at the vanguard of global tourism.”

Westjet, headquartered in Calgary, becomes the second Canadian airline to fly to the Caribbean resort city since Air Canada began operating three flights to Tulum in May.

In July, Colombia’s Avianca Airlines announced it will begin offering direct flights three times a week from Bogotá to Tulum on Dec. 10.

With reports from El Economista and Riviera Maya News