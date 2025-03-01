I’ve been lucky to stay at many hotels in Los Cabos and officially visited far more — over 100 in total during the years when I wrote hotel reviews for Fodor’s and Forbes Travel Guide and ranked hotels and restaurants for the USA Today travel site 10 Best.

Most of those I visited were amazing. Los Cabos fully deserves its reputation as a great hotel and resort destination. It’s an increasingly expensive one — over $500 per night, on average — but the accommodations, amenities, and service are consistently spectacular.

However, rather than simply share my own opinions, I also wanted to see what the top raters in the field — companies like AAA, Mobil (now Forbes Travel Guide), and Michelin have been doing ratings for decades — think are the best Los Cabos lodgings currently and compare their opinions with those from some of the over four million people who visit annually (represented via Trip Advisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best rankings).

Not surprisingly, the two groups weren’t always in agreement. I say not surprisingly because the experts generally judge quality only, not based on value relative to the rates.

AAA Five Diamond Awards

The American Automobile Association (AAA) has one of the longest-running rating systems for lodgings, dating back to 1976. Like the star system initiated by Mobil (more on this later), the AAA diamond system has well-defined criteria for earning each diamond. One diamond represents “budget-oriented, offering basic comfort and hospitality.” Meanwhile, fived diamond-designated properties showcase “ultimate luxury, sophistication, and comfort with extraordinary physical attributes, meticulous personalized service, extensive amenities, and impeccable standard excellence.”

Nine Los Hotel hotels and resorts earned five diamond status for 2025:

Four Seasons Resort & Residences Los Cabos at Costa Palmas

Grand Velas Los Cabos

Grand Velas Boutique Hotel Los Cabos

Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort

Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos

Montage Los Cabos

One&Only Palmilla

Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal

Zadún, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve

My Opinion: This is a superb list. Las Ventanas al Paraíso has the most seniority, having been on the list since 2002. That’s appropriate as it was the first true luxury resort in Los Cabos when it opened in 1997. Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal also merits a note, as I believe it has the best service of any accommodation in Los Cabos or La Paz. That’s not just a function of the Waldorf Astoria name either. I thought the same thing when it opened as Capella Pedregal in 2009 and during the period when it operated independently as The Resort at Pedregal.

Forbes Travel Guide

Mobil Travel Guide invented the five-star rating system (yes, really) in 1958, and has continued since becoming Forbes Travel Guide in 2005. Its ratings are based on up to 900 criteria and have been applied only to what they judge to be the world’s best hotels, restaurants, and spas, a list that includes 2,100 properties in 90 countries.

Here’s a list of the outlet’s four and five-star-rated properties in Los Cabos for 2025.

Four Stars

The Cape, A Thompson Hotel

Grand Velas Los Cabos

Grand Velas Boutique Hotel Los Cabos

Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort

Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos

ME Cabo

Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

Solaz, A Luxury Collection Resort

Five Stars

Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection

Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection

Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort

Montage Los Cabos

One&Only Palmilla

Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal

Zadún, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve

My Opinion: This is another fantastic list. I was happy to see Hilton Los Cabos awarded four stars, as this is one of the most underrated properties in the area, with excellent onsite restaurants and spa services. Esperanza is another favorite and it deserves its five-star rating. Its spa is as good as it gets in Los Cabos and the signature restaurant, Cocina del Mar, is a wow-factor dining destination of the highest order.

Michelin Guide

Famed for their restaurant reviews, which for the first time included a Michelin-star restaurant in Los Cabos and many other recommended dining spots locally in 2024. However, the French tire company, it should be noted, also recommends hotels. How does a property qualify? “Style and service. Personality and reliability. Culture, comfort, and a consistently extraordinary experience — this is what makes a Michelin Guide hotel.”

Fourteen have been selected to represent this ideal in Los Cabos:

The Cape, A Thompson Hotel

Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection

Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection

Garza Blanca Los Cabos

Hotel El Ganzo

ME Cabo

Montage Los Cabos

Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort

One&Only Palmilla

Solaz, A Luxury Collection Resort

Viceroy Los Cabos

Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal

Zoëtry Casa del Mar



My Opinion: So, for those keeping score at home, only four resorts made the lists for AAA Five Diamond, Forbes Travel Guide’s Five Star, and Michelin Guide:

Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort

Montage Los Cabos

One&Only Palmilla

Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal

If you therefore want to anoint these as the best properties in Los Cabos, I’d say that’s probably accurate.

TripAdvisor

As expected, Trip Advisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best has at least one new entry, since it accounts not just for qualitative criteria, but the hotels and resorts that have received the greatest quality and quantity of reviews. According to Trip Advisor, this category represents the top 1% of accommodation options, chosen by those who have stayed there.

Here’s the current top five for Los Cabos:

Marquis Los Cabos

Grand Velas Los Cabos

Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos

Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection

Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

My Opinion: These are all great properties. Notably, the top three are all-inclusive.

Green Key International

Green Key International rates hotels not only on service and amenities but also on criteria related to environmental sustainability. For travelers who value this kind of responsible approach, this is a significant imprimatur. Interestingly, the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) oversees these ratings — the same group that rates Blue Flag Beaches.

In Los Cabos, three properties currently have Green Key status:

The Cape, A Thompson Hotel

Solaz, A Luxury Collection Resort

Zadún, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve

My Opinion: All three are outstanding hotels by any standard and I like that one of these standards is sustainability.

Chris Sands is the Cabo San Lucas local expert for the USA Today travel website 10 Best, writer of Fodor’s Los Cabos travel guidebook and a contributor to numerous websites and publications, including Tasting Table, Marriott Bonvoy Traveler, Forbes Travel Guide, Porthole Cruise, Cabo Living and Mexico News Daily. His specialty is travel-related content and lifestyle features focused on food, wine and golf.