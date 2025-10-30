What’s on in November on the Riviera Maya

Hands down the best way to finish Day of the Dead celebrations I’ve seen, disembark the Muertobus, finish up your hot chocolates at Hanal Pixan and grab your cotton candy. This month is all about festivities and concerts. With a couple of triathlons to help run off those Halloween sweet treats. The Yucatán’s biggest state fair, Feria Yucatán Xmatkuil, is a highlight this month, with everything from cattle shows to famous pop stars. Plus, enjoy a cabaret with Barry I. White for Thanksgiving, and finish the month with romance.

There’s always time for romance in the Riviera Maya. Join hundreds of couples and get married for free. Read on to find out how.

Forget Autobus, we’ve got a Muerto bus!

Vegetarian and pet-friendly are music to my ears! I’m dying to ride the Muerto bus and visit all the stops on the route of altars. Alux alters (cheeky Mayan spirits), heart altars and best of all fantasmas (ghosts). After all, my black cat’s name is Fantasma, and he was born on Halloween, so I’m thinking I could take him with me! This proves to be a fun night filled with phantoms and all the fun of Halloween.

Date: Nov. 1-2, 6 p.m.



Location: Parque de Colonia, Puerto Morelos



Cost: Free, show up and wait in line.

Yucatán’s Xmatkuil Fair

Where cultural heritage and modern entertainment intersect, this year’s fair has a star-studded lineup. But it’s more than just concerts. It’s rides and regional cuisine, art and animals, agriculture and much more. Having celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, it’s the state’s biggest fair, attracting millions of visitors each year.

Dates: Nov. 7-30

Location: Xmatkuil Fair, Merida. Free shuttles from central Merida on fair dates.

Price: The fair is mostly free, but concert prices vary depending on the artist and whether you want VIP service.

Infinite Open Golf Tournament

It’s not every day you get to golf overlooking the Caribbean. That’s tempting enough for a non-golfer like me to hire some clubs and hit a few balls. What a lovely way to spend a Thursday. So, if you’re like me and like to get out in the sunshine, dawdle around a golf course, and enjoy a cool beverage afterward, head to Playacar to play!

Date: Nov. 13, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba, Playacar, Playa del Carmen



Cost: Free, but you have to reserve your ticket.

Cancún Jazz Festival

This is right up my alley and I’m tempted to get on a bus and head to Puerto Morelos. Get your groove on at the 11th Annual Cancún Jazz Festival. It’s a great lineup this year and fills up fast, so if packages sell out, you can always stay in town. Or email them at info@jazzfestevents.com to make sure you don’t miss out.

Date: Nov. 15-17



Location: Dreams Jade Resort & Spa, Puerto Morelos

Cost: Book your packages here.

Xel-Ha Triathlon

My kind of triathlon, the Xel-Ha Triathlon folks are sweet enough to break it into Beginners and Olympic categories. Guess which one I would be (wink wink). This one is fun for the whole family. Yes, there are events for the kids, plus the usual women’s and men’s categories. So if you’ve ever thought of trying, this might be the one for you!

Date: Nov. 15-16



Location: Xel-Ha Park, near Tulum.

Cost: Entry starts at 1,599 pesos.

Buccanos Kitchen Experience

I love cooking and I love Buccanos, so this is a match made in heaven. Delve into making a delectable three-course meal, learning from amazing chefs. With the freshest ingredients, locally sourced goods, and perfect wine pairings, it’s an evening any foodie would adore. Classes are with Inés, the owner and a fantastic chef and restaurateur.

Date: Nov. 19

Location: Buccanos, Cozumel



Cost: US $160

Ironman Cozumel

Called Ironman in paradise, I’m volunteering in the medical tent again this year for Ironman Cozumel. I promise to cheer you on. Swim through crystal clear Caribbean waters, cycle along pristine coastline and through vibrant green jungle. It’s one of the most beautiful places for an Ironman event. So if you want to give this one a go, I’ll be there to hold your hand when you’re finished.

Date: Nov. 23

Location: Cozumel Island

Cost: US $808

Thanksgiving with Barry I. White

Enjoy a luxurious Thanksgiving celebration this year with Barry’s soulful serenades under the stars, with a red carpet dinner and a show. Forget the hassle of cooking a huge meal, indulge in an award-winning chef’s traditional Thanksgiving meal, then get on the dance floor to help dance off too much turkey. It doesn’t stop there. Don’t forget the cocktail party afterward.

Date: Nov. 27

Location: Deck 5 Pool & Skybar, Playa del Carmen

Cost: 800 pesos

Queen in Black and White

If you’re in my age group (even if you’re not), you’ll love this one. Kick back for a great night’s entertainment with a glass and sing along to Queen’s greatest hits, as performed by pianist Homero Lezzama. Come on, I know you know all the words! So don’t be surprised if I’m singing along at the next table! You can even choose your own seats by the stage.

Date: Nov. 29

Location: House of Culture Cancún, Cancún

Cost: Tickets from 260 to 400 pesos.

Mexico Correspondent for International Living, Bel is an experienced writer, author, photographer and videographer with 500+ articles published both in print and across digital platforms. Living in the Mexican Caribbean for over 7 years now she’s in love with Mexico and has no plans to go anywhere anytime soon.