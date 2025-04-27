When to visit Puerto Vallarta: which month best meets your travel interests?

Living in Puerto Vallarta, you mark the changes in the year by different ebbs and flows — tourists and temperatures. Winter months are electric and full of life, while summers are sleepy, slow, rain-soaked and quiet. There are festivals that light up the streets, and days when it feels like the whole city belongs to you. Over time, I’ve learned to love every version of Vallarta — even the sweaty, stormy ones.

If you’re wondering when is the best month to visit Puerto Vallarta, the truth is, there’s no bad time. It just depends on the kind of experience you’re after. Here’s a local’s take on what each month feels like in Puerto Vallarta.

January

January in Puerto Vallarta is the sweet spot — that golden time of year when the skies are impossibly blue, the ocean breeze is crisp, and the whole city feels like it’s waking up in technicolor. The days are warm but not sweltering (hovering around 82°F), and the nights are cool enough for a light sweater on the Malecón.

It’s definitely high season—considered by many the best month to visit—so, yes, the beaches are buzzing and you’ll want to make dinner reservations — but there’s also an electric energy that makes the city feel alive in the best way.

This is prime time for whale watching, too. Humpbacks are everywhere in Banderas Bay, and seeing one breach just offshore never gets old.

Whether you’re sipping a margarita at sunset or strolling the Zona Romantica, January in Vallarta is pure magic.

February

Puerto Vallarta’s botanical gardens make for a low-key fun activity year round, but it’s an especially nice visit in the post-holiday month of February.

February in Puerto Vallarta feels like the city is exhaling. The weather is still dreamy — sunny days, low humidity and temperatures that sit comfortably in the low 80s. The holiday crowds have thinned just enough, giving the beaches and cobblestone streets a more relaxed, easygoing vibe.

It’s the perfect month for long lunches by the water, sunset cruises with someone special, or lazy afternoons wandering the Vallarta Botanical Gardens, which are in full bloom this time of year.

There’s romance in the air — literally, with Valentine’s Day drawing in couples from all over — but it’s also a great time for solo travelers and groups who want that ideal blend of buzz and breathing room.

Bonus: The whales are still hanging around, so book that boat ride if you missed it in January.

March

March in Puerto Vallarta is when things start to rev up. The weather is still on its best behavior — think bright, sunny days in the mid-80s and barely a drop of rain — but the energy gets kicked up a notch.

Spring breakers start rolling into town, especially in mid-month. They bring their beach parties, bar crawls and an extra dose of nightlife to the city. If you’re into the scene, it’s a blast.

If not, there are still plenty of pockets of peace — early mornings on the Malecón, quiet hikes up to the Mirador de la Cruz or boat rides to Yelapa before the crowds wake up. Weekly ArtWalks continue downtown, and there’s always something unexpected happening in the plazas.

April

April in Puerto Vallarta is an underrated month. The weather is still near perfect — warm days, cooler nights and barely a hint of humidity — but the crowds start to thin out, especially after Semana Santa (Holy Week), when Mexican families head back home and the beaches get their breathing room back.

It’s a sweet spot for travelers who want to experience Vallarta in a more relaxed, everyday rhythm. You can snag a great table without a reservation, chat with bartenders who aren’t swamped and stretch out on the sand without jockeying for space.

The ocean’s warming up, sunsets are still epic, and prices start to come down. For many locals, April is one of the best months to be in Puerto Vallarta.

May

May in Vallarta turns up the heat — both literally and figuratively. The temperatures start to climb into the high 80s and low 90s, and you’ll feel the shift toward summer. But with the rising temps comes a noticeable dip in crowds, making it one of the best months for scoring deals on hotels and enjoying a more local vibe.

It’s also one of the most vibrant months culturally: Vallarta Pride takes over the city with parades, beach parties and rainbow everything, while the city celebrates its anniversary with fireworks and concerts.

The sunsets get especially fiery this time of year, and you’ll find fewer people on the beaches to share them with. Pack light, stay hydrated, and prepare to fall in love with Vallarta’s steamy, spirited side.

June

June in Puerto Vallarta is when the city starts to feel a little more wild and tropical. With average highs around 90°F (32°C) and lows near 75°F (24°C), the rainy season begins to tiptoe in, usually with dramatic afternoon or evening storms that roll in like clockwork.

But don’t worry — mornings are often clear and gorgeous, perfect for beach strolls or early hikes. The surrounding mountains burst into green, and there’s a fresh, earthy scent in the air that locals know and love.

It’s also mango season, so expect juicy fruit stands on every corner. Tourism quiets down big time, which means hotel deals are sweet and the beaches are blissfully uncrowded.

June is a great month for travelers who don’t mind a little humidity and want to see Puerto Vallarta in its more intimate, untamed state.

July

July in Puerto Vallarta is hot, humid, and wonderfully alive. With average temperatures hovering around 91°F (33°C) during the day and 76°F (24°C) at night, this is the heart of the rainy season — but don’t let that scare you off.

The thunderstorms are theatrical, often sweeping in after sunset and cooling off the air with a dramatic flair. The jungle is in full bloom, the rivers are flowing, and the whole region feels like it’s humming with energy.

It’s also one of the quietest months tourism-wise, which means fewer people and better prices on everything from boutique hotels to beachfront massages.

If you’re into nature, lush landscapes, and don’t mind a little (or a lot of) sweat, July shows you a locals-only side of Vallarta.

August

August in Puerto Vallarta is steamy and quiet. With average highs around 91°F (33°C) and balmy lows near 75°F (24°C), it’s definitely hot — and the humidity doesn’t hold back. But if you can lean into the tropical vibes, you’ll find a quieter, slower-paced version of the city.

The rain usually comes in dramatic bursts in the late afternoon or evening, leaving behind cooler breezes and glowing sunsets that light up the mountains. Tourism hits its summer lull, so you’ll have more of the beaches, spas, and restaurants to yourself — and for a fraction of the cost.

It’s the perfect time to unplug, recharge, and enjoy a much more subdued version of the city.

September

September in Puerto Vallarta is all about local life, lots of rain, and national pride.

It’s the rainiest month of the year, with average highs around 90°F (32°C) and lows near 74°F (23°C), and, yes — it’s humid.

Tropical downpours leave the mountains covered in every shade of green. The ocean is warm (though sometimes you have to check the water quality, as the rivers from the mountains can carry a lot of waste into the Bay). The city is quiet, except for September 15 and 16, when the streets erupt to celebrate El Grito de Dolores (Mexico’s Independence Day). Then you’ll find fireworks, mariachi, and tequila-fueled fiestas spilling into the streets.

Other than that, you won’t find crowds or long lines in September. It’s a great time to visit for travel deals if you can withstand the temperatures and humidity.

October

October in Puerto Vallarta is a month of transition — everything’s verdant, quiet and a little bit on edge. The rains start to taper off, the humidity begins to ease, and average temps hover around 89°F (32°C) during the day and 73°F (23°C) at night. But ask any local, and they’ll tell you: the first half of October is also when we keep one eye on the sky and the other on the hurricane forecast.

Ever since Hurricane Patricia in 2015 — which miraculously spared Vallarta but slammed the Costalegre coastline just south — there’s a lingering sense of caution in the air. Most years, it’s nothing but passing storms and dramatic sunsets, but that tension is still there.

By mid-month, things shift: the weather calms, the city wakes back up, restaurants reopen and locals begin prepping for Day of the Dead. It’s a shoulder season gem with a moody, magical vibe — and if you’re into offbeat travel, it might just be your favorite time to visit.

November

November kicks off high season when the city starts to hit its stride. The rains are gone, the skies are blue, and the air is fresh — all with daytime highs around 87°F (31°C) and cool, comfortable lows near 68°F (20°C). Restaurants reopen, galleries pop with new exhibits and the energy starts to wake up without crossing into overwhelming.

Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) kicks off the month with altars, parades and marigolds carpeting the plazas — a deeply beautiful time to witness Mexican culture in full bloom.

Later, the International Gourmet Festival brings world-class chefs to town for tastings and collaborations at some of Vallarta’s finest restaurants. It’s the perfect reawakening before the December holiday slam.

December

December in Puerto Vallarta is the most festive and busiest time of the year. With daytime highs around 84°F (29°C) and cooler evenings dipping to 63°F (17°C), you can spend all day at the beach and still reach for a sweater in the evening.

The month kicks off with the Festival of the Virgin of Guadalupe (Dec. 1–12), when nightly processions wind through downtown, blending fireworks, indigenous dances and heartfelt devotion.

The city feels electric — and then comes Christmas, when families gather for tamales and ponche and the Malecón glows with lights. New Year’s Eve is next-level here, with fireworks over Banderas Bay and parties that spill from rooftops to the sand.

Hotel rates and flight prices are at their highest, but December is one of the biggest parties in Puerto Vallarta that visitors wait for all year.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com.