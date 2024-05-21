Which luxury hotel and resort brands are opening in Los Cabos?

The newest hotel to open in Los Cabos premiered this month, May 1, to be exact. The Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas is an exciting addition for those who can afford its luxurious charms. Set at Cabo del Sol, a private coastal community in the Tourist Corridor, the resort features 96 guest rooms, suites, and 61 private villas and residences. Upscale amenities include Cayao, a restaurant created by celebrated chef Richard Sandoval, a world-class spa, and access to the Tom Weiskopf-designed Cove del Sol golf course.

It isn’t the only new hotel to open in Los Cabos this year nor the first local foray for the famed ultra-luxury hospitality brand. Grand Velas Boutique Hotel, an adults-only all-inclusive property, opened its doors in January 2024. Four Seasons, meanwhile, unveiled its first regional resort at Costa Palmas, on Los Cabo’s East Cape, back in 2019. But these are only a few among the flurry of projects in recent years, resulting in hotels and resorts from acclaimed brands like JW Marriott, Nobu, Ritz-Carlton, and Waldorf Astoria.

Even more are on the way. At least seven more new hotels from big-name hospitality brands are expected to open in Los Cabos by 2027. Several more could open this year. If that last sentence sounds cryptic, it bears mentioning that hotels are many years in the making. Plus, reputation counts in building brand loyalty in such a competitive environment. So new properties don’t open until rooms, services, and amenities are all judged ready.

With that in mind, here are the latest details and projected opening dates for these upcoming hotel projects.

New oceanfront accommodations in Cabo San Lucas

The St. Regis Los Cabos at Quivira was first announced in 2017, so anticipation has had plenty of time to build. Will it finally open in 2024? That’s the plan, Forbes reports, with its 120 rooms and 60 residences expected to be unveiled later this year. The luxury hotel property sprawls across 33 acres along the Pacific Coast of Cabo San Lucas in the exclusive Quivira development. Infinity pools and a pampering spa are sure to be major attractions, although Quivira is best known for its spectacular Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, named one of the “world’s 100 best” by Golf Digest. The “Golden Bear” is in the process of building another course at Quivira, too.

Golf also promises to be a preferred activity option at the 300-room Grand Hyatt Los Cabos when it opens at Oleada in late 2026. Four-time major winner Ernie “Big Easy” Els has signed on to design the golf course there, which is expected to be completed in 2026, the same year the hotel opens. A 1,200-acre development, Oleada is nestled between Diamante and Rancho San Lucas, north of Quivira.

Upcoming hotel openings in the Tourist Corridor

The Cabo del Sol community — framed by the evocative whale-shaped Punta Ballena — has long been home to the notable regional resort Sheraton Grand Los Cabos, Hacienda del Mar. But suddenly, potentially within a calendar year, it’s receiving an influx of new luxury properties. The Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas is already open and will soon be joined by the Park Hyatt Los Cabos at Cabo del Sol and Soho House and Beach Club.

The members-only Soho House is projected to open by the end of 2024, with the soon-to-be trendy hot spot showcasing 70 rooms, plus an outdoor restaurant, beach club, and a seaside palapa bar.

The Park Hyatt, by contrast, isn’t expected to open until early 2025. However, the 163-room upscale resort should be worth waiting for thanks to the gorgeous Gulf of California vantage points and amenities such as a trio of restaurants, a beach club, a spa, and a kid’s club. Pool areas should also be abundant, with two distinct “pool zones” and private plunge pools offered as a feature of some rooms and suites. Golf access, a Los Cabos specialty, is also expected.

Elsewhere in the Tourist Corridor, Kerzner International, which operates One&Only and Atlantis, is planning a neighbor for its acclaimed One&Only Palmilla – although the 120-room and 14-villa SIRO Palmilla resort isn’t expected to open until 2027. If the name sounds unfamiliar, SIRO is a new wellness-inspired brand from Kerzner. The first SIRO property opened in Dubai in 2024 and the Los Cabos property will be among the first six of an estimated 100 SIRO-branded resorts to be built worldwide.

What’s new (sort of) in San José del Cabo

Two so-called new hotels aren’t new at all, but rather iconic properties receiving renovation and rebranding. Upon reopening, the Hotel Perla in La Paz and the Tropicana Inn in San José del Cabo will receive the Tapestry Collection by Hilton imprimatur. The former property is not just iconic, but historic, as it was the first modern hotel in Baja California Sur and helped usher in the tourist age when it premiered in 1940. The 90-room grand dame is getting a $10 million facelift before it’s officially renamed Perla La Paz and opened to the public in winter 2024.

The Tropicana Inn, although not quite as historic as Hotel Perla has been a downtown fixture in San José del Cabo since 1985. The boutique 70-room resort will retain its Mexican art and accents, but receive some upscale touches courtesy of its in-progress makeover. The newly minted Tropicana Los Cabos, Tapestry Collection by Hilton will begin accepting reservations on January 31, 2025, as it celebrates its 40th anniversary.

“Both of these unique properties encapsulate the vibrant personality of La Paz and San José del Cabo respectively and we look forward to offering guests authentic experiences at each property as they explore Baja California,” notes Jenna Hackett, brand leader for Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

Another luxury resort is coming to the East Cape

The Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos was never intended to be Costa Palmas’s only luxury accommodations option. Originally, Soho House was also expected to be built there before it was relocated to Cabo del Sol.

However, another long-awaited project, this one by luxury hospitality brand Aman, will be seen through to completion, with the opening of Amanvari at Costa Palmas scheduled for 2025. Guests can look forward to five-star service and plenty of secluded beachfront as soon as next year, not to mention fine dining and pampering treatments at the signature Aman Spa.

Most of the private villas at Amanvari, priced at $13 million and up, have already been sold, and it’s rumored, per The Hollywood Reporter, that a small airport may be built at Costa Palmas to accommodate private jets. So this is another new Los Cabos resort that won’t qualify for the budget-friendly category.

Chris Sands is the Cabo San Lucas local expert for the USA Today travel website 10 Best, writer of Fodor’s Los Cabos travel guidebook, and a contributor to numerous websites and publications, including Tasting Table, Marriott Bonvoy Traveler, Forbes Travel Guide, Porthole Cruise, Cabo Living and Mexico News Daily. His specialty is travel-related content and lifestyle features focused on food, wine and golf.