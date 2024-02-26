Alternative wellness roundup: How to stay healthy in Mexico

When it comes to alternative wellness, Mexico has everything covered. From folk remedies to luxury retreats to the rare honey of a stingless bee (and much more), this is a country that has mastered the art of getting well without the need for pharmaceuticals.

Here are Mexico News Daily’s picks for some of our best alternative wellness articles in the last 12 months, from five of our best writers.

An experimental dolphin treatment center in Jalisco is pioneering a new type of therapy. DAT, or Dolphin Assisted Therapy, is designed to provide a holistic pathway for children with disabilities and mental health needs to experience support. John Pint visits the Maya Kay DAT center to see if there’s any truth to the rumors that dolphins can help to treat a range of complex developmental needs.

When it comes to getting well again, abuelas have been helping for centuries. If you want to avoid a trip to the pharmacy, check out Bethany Platanella’s collected Mexican folk remedies. Herbs and spices kept the indigenous people of the Americas well for centuries – and they can work for you too!

Mexico offers some of the best wellness retreats in the world. From the beach to the mountains, the burgeoning wellness industry gives you the chance to unwind, destress and enjoy life to the fullest, whatever your needs. Join Henrietta Weekes as she reviews three of Mexico’s top retreats, and everything they have to offer.

The melipona bee, found only in Mexico’s Yucatán peninsula, produces a very special type of honey. Melipona honey has a range of beneficial properties, from promoting dental care, to remedying a sore throat, to even reducing the symptoms of IBS. While the melipona bee is under threat from modern pesticides, its honey is increasingly sought after. Mark Viales has the down low on this miracle honey, and how it can help you to feel better.

Sandra Gancz Kahan takes a closer look at the world’s favorite sweet treat, and how it has been known to open the heart, help heal emotional wounds, and tap into your intuition. The science behind cacao and the serotonin it contains has long been known, but did you also know natural cacao contains some of the same active ingredients as cannabis?

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered legal or medical advice. The writer and Mexico News Daily assume no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content on this site. Individuals should always consult with qualified professionals regarding the use of ibogaine or any other substance for medical purposes, as well as consider their jurisdiction’s applicable laws and regulations.