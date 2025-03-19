Why the ‘no’s’ are the best part of my Mexican life

It’s been eight years of living in the Mexican Caribbean. And let’s just say that my life, because of the warm Mexican culture, is exactly what I wished for. My wish was to live a life of creativity, in complete freedom. Freedom to work when I want, how I want, as much as I want. Without judgement.

The no’s are the best thing about living in Mexico. You may be wondering what I mean by “no’s”. That’s easy.

No judgment.

No stressful work environments.

No colorless grey life.

No sitting in traffic.

Best of all… no pants!

That last one may have caused you to raise an eyebrow, but it’s harmless, I promise.

No grey

Before coming to live in Mexico I was in the Royal Australian Navy. For many years, my life was grey. Grey ships and grey uniforms, oftentimes accompanied by a grey sky, leading to a drab grey mood. Nothing but a colorless grey existence. And some blue. After all, the ocean and sky are blue on sunny days.

I’ll admit, it affects your mood. So when Mexico’s vibrant color and warm people welcomed me with open arms, I couldn’t resist being here. Originally it was going to be for a year. One year turned into two. Two turned into eight. I’m still here and loving it.

No pants

When I left the Navy, I swore I’d never wear pants again. Heavy long pants and steel-capped boots are a thing of the past. Now my light and breezy life is full of colorful skirts and light summer dresses swaying and swishing on the sea breeze.

Paired with big beach hats, it’s a far cry from the past. Sandals have replaced the boots and are constantly removed to dig my toesies in the sand. It is one of the simple joys of life that still makes me smile.

Unless you’ve spent years clunking around in heavy boots you may not understand but you’re smart people so I’m sure you get the jist of it. Just think back to a time when you walked barefoot along a beach and how relaxed you felt afterward. THAT is what I mean.

No pants is probably the biggest blessing in my life and one I treasure daily.

No judgment

The Mexican people’s warmth and acceptance nurtured my reawakened creativity. Which now swirls through my life like my swirly swishy skirts. Light and breezy, adapting and fluid, flexibility and freedom are now my life.

Living here, you can live the life you want.

Want to be a writer? Grab a book and pen and go sit by the ocean or in the local park. Or grab your laptop and curl up with a coffee or veggie juice at your favorite café. No one judges.



Want to be a photographer? Grab your camera and wander the streets, beaches or nature reserves. Sit in a park chatting with someone’s grandpa — one of my favorite things to do because, let’s face it, they have the best stories and enjoy being regaled by tales while you grab some great shots. Again, no one will care and it’s a delightful way to get to know your community.

No stressful work environments

I’ll roll no stressful work environments and no sitting in traffic into one. Plus let’s throw in no irritating boss or superior. They all kind of go hand in hand.

I live in Cozumel. It’s walkable and a joy to walk around, so there’s no sitting in traffic or having to leave early to allow for it. Instead, I walk along the Caribbean seafront or go for a morning swim. I don’t know about you, but I much prefer to start my day this way.

As for the boss… I’m the boss. My days are as flexible as I like. I work the hours I like, and as long as I meet deadlines, no one cares how my days are run. Plus, my work buddy is the cutest little purry snuggle buddy curled up by my side. That’s a step up from sweaty sailors in my book.

I can work from anywhere I want. Today it’s a beach club. What’s your office look like today? This is mine.

Can you relate? Do you dream of a life like this? Well then let me share that your dreams can come true. My dream did. The life I wanted while in the Navy. Don’t get me wrong, I am fiercely proud to have served. But I am also fiercely in love with my new Mexican Caribbean life full of wonderful ‘no’s’!

Mexico Correspondent for International Living, Bel is an experienced writer, author, photographer and videographer with 500+ articles published both in print and across digital platforms. Living in the Mexican Caribbean for over 7 years now she’s in love with Mexico and has no plans to go anywhere anytime soon.