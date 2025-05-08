5 things I wish I knew before moving to Baja California

As I had been visiting the northern region of Baja California, Mexico for my entire life before I moved to the Ensenada area in 2017, I did not anticipate many surprises. However, I was wrong, and had I known these things, I most likely would have made the move far sooner.

Property costs are lower than you think

The multi-million-dollar beach homes typical of U.S. real estate markets in any state might make you believe that living on a beach will forever be out of your financial reach. But look at similar seaside residences just a short hop across the border, and it’s no longer a 7-figure transaction. That borderline can literally save you millions of dollars.

To be sure, Baja expat old timers bemoan how much coastal rents and real estate prices have escalated. Nonetheless, both are still a fraction of what it would cost in the States for a comparable home in a similarly spectacular locale.As much as rents have risen, there are still deals to be found if you know how and when to look.

Another factor in your favor is Baja landlords’ general tendency not to regularly raise rents like they do in the States. Your housing costs can become an even better deal over time as they’re likely to remain stable. For instance, nearby friends just signed their annual lease on a beachside rental for the ninth consecutive year. The rent has never gone up a cent during that period.

The truth about safety in Baja

My expat friends and I were surprised to find that we feel far safer in Baja than we do in the United States. Regarding safety in northern Baja, as in all of Mexico, there is an enormous gap between public perception and reality.

Because this region includes so many border towns, including the sprawling metropolis of Tijuana, crime statistics here appear higher than in other regions of Mexico. The key distinction is the fact that most of the crime in northern Baja California is not directed at tourists or foreigners but is related to organized criminal and drug cartel activity. Violent crime tends to be concentrated in specific neighborhoods associated with illegal activities, usually far removed from the areas where most travelers and expats visit.

In reality, northern Baja California is generally as safe as many popular destinations worldwide, including many U.S. cities. But those pesky statistics, including those from the U.S. government, would have you believe otherwise.

It’s not that crime never spills over outside of these neighborhoods; it can and occasionally does, just as it does in the United States. But it’s not the norm.

Statistics aside, millions of people visit Baja California every year, the vast majority without incident, underscoring that while there are certainly safety concerns, they are not universal. Routine precautions — such as avoiding risky locations, especially after dark, not displaying valuables, and sticking to well-trafficked areas — can significantly reduce the likelihood of encountering problems. Awareness and common-sense precautions go a long way toward ensuring safety in Baja or anywhere else.

The options

Northern Baja offers so many different experiences that there is something for everyone. Of course, it’s known for its incredible beaches, but there is so much more, including desert living, mountains (yes, they even get snow in winter), small towns and villages, large cities, world-class wineries and vineyards, and remote off-grid eco tourism destinations. All these choices are within four hours or less of the border.

The quality of life

Living in northern Baja is not only about lowering expenses, it’s about increasing the quality of life. Continuing from point 3, so much geographical diversity also means endless recreational opportunities. Besides the obvious watersports and natural attractions, you’ll find thriving mixed communities of locals and expats that support all kinds of extracurricular activities including, but not limited to, outdoor markets, art walks, music and food festivals, charity causes to volunteer for, community theater, social clubs of all kinds, and more. Should you choose, your social calendar can easily be filled every day of the week. If you’re bored in Baja, it’s your own fault.

Expats will also find a strong old-fashioned sense of community, something that seems to be lacking north of the border these days. People look out for each other and help each other in big and small ways. I affectionately call the small village south of Ensenada where I live my Mexican Mayberry. There are communities like it all over Northern Baja, even in larger cities.

How easy it was to relocate

Had I known how easy making the move to Baja would be, I would have done it years ago.

Northern Baja’s proximity to the U.S. simplifies many logistical concerns and expenses that would otherwise be daunting and complex. Want to keep your American bank accounts, phone service, mailing address, or healthcare? No problem.

Unlike other Mexican states, you can maintain your U.S. vehicle registration even if you become a legal permanent resident! Additionally, your U.S. vehicle will not require a temporary import permit (TIP).

Perhaps best of all, you can easily drive to Baja. This alone can significantly reduce the costs associated with an international move. And if you ever decide that Baja isn’t for you, you can simply pack up your stuff, drive back over the border, and resume your old life. However, you probably won’t want to!

Cheri Sicard is the author of nine published books on diverse topics. Her latest, “Moving to Mexico the Easy Way: A No-Nonsense Guide to Northern Baja for Expats, Digital Nomads, and Retirees,” helps Americans and Canadians seamlessly make the leap over the border to a life of sun and sand in northern Baja.