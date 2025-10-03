How to book a fishing charter in Los Cabos

Tourism in Los Cabos was largely built on the area’s exceptional fishing. Although many other attractions have been added during the 70 years since the first resorts appeared in the 1950s — from upscale wining and dining to wellness spas and golf — fishing remains the most iconic local activity.

Hooking a marlin, for example, can certainly contribute to a memorable vacation, but bear in mind that the seasonal availability of various species is one of only a dozen or more factors that should be considered before booking a charter, almost all of which not only impact cost, but also the quality of your experience.

For the benefit of first-time visitors, or those who’ve yet to throw their line in the local waters, here’s a guide to booking a local fishing charter.

What factors matter most when booking a Los Cabos fishing trip?

The two primary factors determining the cost of fishing trips in Los Cabos are the size of the boat and the length of the charter. The latter is typically broken down into two categories, half-day and full-day, with half-day charters ranging from four to five hours and full-day ones lasting eight hours.

As for the boats, these come in a variety of shapes and sizes. The simplest and cheapest to charter are what are termed pangas; essentially, open, outboard-motor-powered skiffs that are between 22 feet and 27 feet in length. The larger varieties are called super pangas and may provide at least some sun cover. Local companies with larger fleets typically feature more traditional fishing boats ranging from 25 to 38 feet, with some of the larger models featuring flybridges.

The Los Cabos Tourism Board has helpfully provided us with a basic price scale for 2025 based on these factors:

Half-day aboard a panga : $215-$350

Half-day on standard 25- to 28-foot fishing boat : $450-$850

Full-day on a 28- to 32-foot boat : $800-$1,350

Full-day on a luxury fishing boat (38-feet or more with flybridge) : $1,500-$2,500+

However, it’s important to note that these boats have different capacities based on their size. For instance, the panga can carry two to three people, boats in the 25-foot to 32-foot range from four to six, and larger boats up to eight. Obviously, this impacts the price, and larger boats with greater capacity and conveniences may not cost much more on a per-person basis than smaller boats.

What’s included and what’s not?

Also worth noting is that not everything is necessarily included in the quoted prices. Most boats will include a bilingual captain and crew, rod and reels, and fuel in the basic “bare boat” cost of a charter. However, items like food and drinks, live bait, and fishing licenses may or may not be included depending on the package, although they’re generally available upon request for an additional cost. To avoid misunderstandings, confirm with your charter company of choice what’s included and what’s not.

Fishing licenses, of course, are mandatory by law for anyone going out on a fishing boat in Los Cabos, and cost about $20 per person per day. Something that’s never included, but always appreciated by the crew, are tips. The standard rate is between 10% and 20% of the total charter value, paid out in cash at the end of the charter.

Where do boats leave from?

Most fishing charters leave from the Cabo San Lucas Marina in the Land’s End city, or from Puerto Los Cabos in San José del Cabo. So whichever of these cities you’re vacationing in, there are respected options to choose from. The East Cape is a somewhat different story, not because the fishing isn’t world-class, but because boats are likely to be associated with individual resorts and leave directly from their docks. For example, special fishing and accommodation packages are available at hotels like Palmas de Cortez, a Van Wormer property in Los Barriles, and prices for various boats are also posted in the lobby.

How seasonal factors affect what you’re fishing for

Fishing is good year-round in Los Cabos, but the species you’re most likely to catch can vary. Black and blue marlin, the most sought-after local catches, are most likely to be caught between July and October. That’s why most tournaments, including those with millions of dollars on the line like Bisbee’s Black and Blue, are scheduled during these months. It’s also why it’s a good idea to book your charters in advance during this period.

Striped marlin are generally common during the months that blue and black aren’t (November to May), so it’s possible to catch a marlin even if you don’t visit during late summer or early fall, although it bears noting that only one billfish like marlin, sailfish or swordish per day, per angler may legally be kept, and catch and release for these species is highly encouraged. Great food fish like tuna, snapper, grouper, and dorado (as mahi-mahi is known in Spanish) are also quite common, with the fishing best for the first two between July and December, and the latter two between March and June.

What to do with the fish you catch?

Many restaurants in Los Cabos offer hook and cook specials, meaning they’ll cook up the fish you’ve caught to order and serve it with a few side dishes. Companies like Gricelda’s Smoke House in Cabo San Lucas will process fish — meaning fillet, freeze, and vacuum-seal — and may even deliver it to your hotel for you. Hotels, meanwhile, will generally provide freezer space for fish you want to enjoy later in your trip, or take back to the U.S. Check with your concierge to confirm. As for bringing fish back to the U.S., this is fine, assuming you have the fish packed in a vacuum-sealed container and declare it to customs. Ask your airline about specific regulations.

What fishing company should you choose?



Visitors are spoiled for choice in this area, as Los Cabos boasts dozens of respected fishing companies. The Los Cabos Tourism Board notes that five of the most popular are Top Anglers Sportfishing, Pisces Sportfishing, Land’s End Charters, Cabo Sportfishing Crew, and Capricho Sportfishing, while Blue Sky Cabo is the highest-rated fishing provider in Los Cabos on TripAdvisor.

Chris Sands is the Cabo San Lucas local expert for the USA Today travel website 10 Best, writer of Fodor’s Los Cabos travel guidebook and a contributor to numerous websites and publications, including Tasting Table, Marriott Bonvoy Traveler, Forbes Travel Guide, Porthole Cruise, Cabo Living and Mexico News Daily.