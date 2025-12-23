Monday, December 22, 2025
HomeBusiness
Business

Bimbo, the Mexican breadmaker with a big US presence, is suing Trump over his tariffs

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
bimbo junk food
The Bimbo name and its bread and snack products are everywhere in Mexico, but the company has extensive operations in the United States as well. (Cuartoscuro)

Mexican baker Grupo Bimbo has filed a lawsuit in the United States against multiple import tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

The suit claims that Trump’s imposition of the tariffs under the pretext of an “economic emergency” was unconstitutional. It also seeks an order for the reimbursement of all tariffs already paid. 

the Bimbo mascot and Trump
The basis of Bimbo’s suit is that Trump’s constitutional rationale for imposing the tariffs against Mexico without legislation was an “economic emergency.” Yet he made it clear that his motive was to pressure Mexico on immigration. (Bimbo/X)

Bimbo’s lawyers did not mention in their lawsuit the amount of money the group has already paid in tariffs and wants back.

The document was filed on Dec. 16 before the International Trade Court (USCIT) in New York by Grupo Bimbo and its subsidiaries Bimbo Bakeries USA, Bimbo Bakehouse, Barcel USA LLC and St. Pierre Groupe LLC. 

Specifically, the suit challenges the 25% tariffs applied in February against Mexico and Canada on products that are not covered by the United States-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement (USMCA). 

Trump’s government activated the tariffs on a wide range of imports from Mexico and Canada to exert pressure on immigration and trade balance issues.

Bimbo’s claim is based on U.S. statutory law and the Constitution. In May, the USCIT ruled that the U.S. president does not have the authority to impose tariffs across the board under the International Economic Emergency Powers Act (IEEPA) or the National Emergencies Act (NEA). That ruling was upheld by the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals and is currently under final review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court’s final decision could redefine the balance between executive power and the legal framework of international trade.

Bimbo in the US market

Bimbo maintains a substantial footprint with 43 brands and approximately 60 bakeries operated by Bimbo Bakeries USA, ensuring that most bread and pastries sold in the U.S. are produced domestically. This localized production structure means the tariffs directly affect only a small portion of the company’s U.S. business—less than 10% of its American revenue comes from Mexican imports, according to company statements.

Despite this insulation from direct tariff impact, Bimbo’s North American sales have faced headwinds, declining 5% in the third quarter to 47.47 billion pesos ($2.57 billion). The company attributes this softness to changing U.S. consumer behavior, with shoppers increasingly polarized between value-seeking and premium product preferences amid broader economic pressures.

With reports from Food Business News and Vanguardia

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Flags of United States, Mexico, Canada flying together, concept of new NAFTA agreement now known as USMCA in the U.S., CUSMA in Canada or T-MEC in Mexico.

US-Mexico-Canada trade talks to begin in January

MND Staff - 0
The three North American nations will begin formal discussions of the USMCA free trade agreement next month, though it remains to be seen whether they will take a unified trilateral approach.
Viva Aerobus planes at the Mexico City airport with Volaris planes visible in the background

Volaris and Viva plan to merge into a new low-cost airline group

MND Staff - 6
If approved by regulators, the merger will create a single new low-cost airline group that will clearly outdistance Aeroméxico as the nation's largest carrier.
India freight

Facing a steep tariff hike, India seeks a trade agreement with Mexico

MND Staff - 0
Around US $2 billion worth of Indian exports could avoid new tariffs if India successfully negotiates a free trade agreement with Mexico, trade secretary Rajesh Agrawal said Monday.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC