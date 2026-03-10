First 20 industrial parks under Plan México open for business

Mexico’s private industrial park sector has reached an early milestone in the government’s ambitious Plan México initiative, with 15 real estate developers recognized this week for bringing the first 20 of 100 planned industrial parks online.

The acknowledgments were presented by Altagracia Gómez Sierra, coordinator of the Regional Economic Development and Relocation Advisory Council (CADERR) and business-sector liaison to the president, during the 2026 General Assembly of the Mexican Association of Private Industrial Parks (AMPIP).

Together, the 20 parks represent more than US $711 million in direct investment and 3.5 million square meters of capacity for manufacturing and logistics facilities. Roughly 245 companies are expected to operate within the parks, creating an estimated 62,000 direct jobs.

The parks are located across 10 states, including Nuevo León, Baja California, Chihuahua, Jalisco and Mexico City.

AMPIP Director General Claudia Esteves called the milestone a sign of the public-private coordination underpinning Plan México’s industrial goals. “The delivery of these first 20 parks is not just a number — it is proof that we are working in coordination with the federal government for the industrial and economic development of the country,” she said.

Roughly 500 days into the Sheinbaum administration, AMPIP members have moved quickly to resolve regulatory bottlenecks and deliver operational infrastructure. Each of the 20 parks has at least one tenant already in operation, a threshold officials say provides confidence in the commercial viability of the spaces.

The parks are designed to serve manufacturers in advanced sectors, including automotive, aerospace, electronics and medical devices, as well as logistics companies — industries central to Mexico’s broader nearshoring strategy.

Plan México targets a total of 100 industrial parks to strengthen productive infrastructure, attract investment and consolidate Mexico’s role in North American supply chains. Read more about President Sheinbaum’s plan to make Mexico one of the top 10 world economies here.

Mexico News Daily