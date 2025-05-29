Chedraui grocery chain announces 3.5B peso expansion in Tamaulipas

Mexican grocery store chain Chedraui has announced a 3.5 billion-peso (US $181 million) expansion plan in the northern state of Tamaulipas.

Chedraui said it plans to open 13 new stores over the next five years. Tamaulipas Governor Américo Villarreal welcomed the announcement, confirming in a social media post that the expansion is expected to create more than 6,400 jobs.

Con la llegada de 13 nuevas tiendas y una inversión de 3,487 millones de pesos por parte de Grupo #Chedraui, generaremos más de 6,400 empleos en Tamaulipas.

Este es el resultado de seguir construyendo confianza, desarrollo y bienestar social con una visión humanista. pic.twitter.com/ph3BdzUOfg — Américo Villarreal (@Dr_AVillarreal) May 28, 2025

During a meeting at the governor’s mansion with Chedraui president Alfredo Chedraui, Villarreal said the investment will strengthen “the economic and social development” of Tamaulipas.

“This is the result of continuing to build trust, development and social well-being with a humanistic vision,” the governor said, reiterating his commitment to facilitating investment procedures that provide certainty to the private sector.

“We hope this is just the first of many meetings,” Villarreal said to Chedraui and the company’s expansion manager Eduardo Durán. “We’ll see you again at the inauguration of the first new store.”

Chedraui currently operates 37 stores in Tamaulipas and plans to open the first two new stores by the end of this year in the Gulf Coast cities of Tampico and Altamira with an investment of 1.2 million pesos (US $62,000). These stores are expected to generate more than 1,160 jobs, authorities said.

Other cities where the company plans to open stores include Matamoros, Nuevo Laredo, Ciudad Victoria, Reynosa, Ciudad Mante and Valle Hermoso. Altamira and Tampico will get additional new stores before the expansion project is complete.

According to American business research company Dun & Bradstreet Hoover’s, Chedraui is Mexico’s third-largest retailer, after Walmart and Soriana.

The Veracruz-based supermarket giant sells groceries, apparel and non-perishable items in 462 stores across Mexico, while also operating stores in the U.S. states of California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Nevada.

The grocery store chain reported net sales of 74.4 billion pesos (US $3.8 billion) during the first quarter of this year, a 14.8% increase over the same period in 2024, according to Retailers Magazine. Sales in Mexico grew by 3.7%, boosted by the company’s “Mi Chedraui” loyalty program, which boasts 13.3 million registered clients.

Chedraui opened 15 new stores during the first quarter of 2025, including 13 “Supercitos” (small markets in dense neighborhoods), and digital sales accounted for 3.4% of all domestic sales.

The company plans to open 130 new Supercitos this year, in addition to five Chedraui supermarkets and five Super Chedraui stores.

With reports from El Economista, El Universal and Milenio