Chinese manufacturer Intretech opens US $60M Nuevo León plant

Chinese tech manufacturer Intretech recently inaugurated a US $60 million plant in the northern state of Nuevo León. The new facility, Intretech’s first in Mexico, is expected to create up to 2,000 jobs in the region.

Intretech, founded in 2011, specializes in smart manufacturing, including products such as automotive rearview mirrors, hearing aids, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and navigation systems.

The new plant is located in the municipality of Apodaca, near the state capital of Monterrey. It joins the company’s three existing global facilities in China, Malaysia and Hungary.

Joining Intretech executives at the opening ceremony were Nuevo León Governor Samuel García, state Economy Minister Bestabe Rocha and Apodaca Mayor César Garza Arredondo.

“We are a strong economy, which is why we continue to be the epicenter of nearshoring in Mexico,” Governor García said. “As we welcome companies like Intertech, we tell them: ‘You weren’t wrong. You’re betting on the best state, and your dollars will multiply.’”

Intretech Mexico Board President Linden Lin thanked the state government and the municipality of Apodaca, adding that the state plays an important role in the strategy of the new industrial park. He noted that given its location in Nuevo León, the new facility will help the area serve as a crucial manufacturing hub and will enhance the efficiency of Intertech’s services across the continent.

Commenting that Intretech’s arrival shows his municipality’s leadership in Nuevo León, Apodaca Mayor Garza said, “We celebrate the arrival of Intretech as a demonstration of our city’s economic power, which generates one in three jobs in Nuevo León and one in two manufacturing jobs.”

Nuevo León has historically led industrial development in Mexico. According to official figurres, the state had received in 2025 US $3.03 billion in foreign direct investment as of Q2, a figure that represents a 13.9% growth compared to 2024.

With reports from Datoz