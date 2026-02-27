Friday, February 27, 2026
Coca-Cola will celebrate 100 years in Mexico by investing US $6 billion

MND Staff
By MND Staff
coke bottle
Along with its investment, Coca-Cola plans to ride hard on Mexico's hosting of the World Cup, tagging its marketing campaign to the event. (Cuartoscuro)

Coca-Cola is expected to invest US $6 billion (103.2 billion pesos) in the Mexican market as the company celebrates 100 years of doing business in Mexico.

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced the investment on her X social media account after meeting with Coca-Cola Global Executive Director Henrique Braun at the National Palace in Mexico City.

President Sheinbaum met with Coca-Cola Global Executive Director Henrique Braun at the National Palace shortly before making the announcement of the investment on social media. (Claudia Sheinbaum/on X)

No details were forthcoming about the investment, but Braun had said in his early fiscal year 2025 report that greater investment and a strong marketing strategy in the lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup would help the company tackle the challenges brought about by Mexico’s recently introduced tax increases on sugary drinks.

The tax hikes, which also included low-calorie sodas containing non-sugar sweeteners, increase the tax rate to 3.08 pesos per liter, an 88% increase compared to the previous rate of 1.64 pesos per liter. 

Coca-Cola plans to focus its marketing efforts on Mexico’s hosting of the 2026 World Cup, which Braun views as important for clients and consumers alike. 

“We have been intensifying our campaigns since the first day,” he said. “We have had the campaign prepared since Jan. 1.” 

“Furthermore, we are celebrating 100 years in Mexico. This will help us to navigate the strong headwinds” brought on by the new tax.

The CEO of bottler Coca-Cola FEMSA, Ian Craig García, said that the company has optimized its structure and adjusted its capital expenditure in Mexico to prepare for the fiscal challenges and the weak economic growth projected for 2026.

 FEMSA’s strategy focuses on stability and the expansion of its supply of returnable containers, to help maintain its market share.

The firm hopes to use Mexico’s role as a World Cup host country to promote its brands through digital and revenue management initiatives.

“We have … developed an ambitious plan together with the Coca-Cola Company to benefit from our experience as a host country for the FIFA World Cup,” stated García. 

We remain focused on productivity and cost control initiatives, together with a prudent investment in capital,” he added.

With reports from El Financiero

