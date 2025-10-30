Energy giant Cox announces US $4.2B plan for wind and solar farms in Nuevo León

The Cox Group, a Spanish firm specializing in clean energy generation and transmission, has announced a historic investment of US $4.2 billion for new solar and wind farms in the northern state of Nuevo León.

For its sheer size and focus on renewable energy, Cox’s move is one of Mexico’s most significant investments of the year, directly impacting employment, green infrastructure and industrial modernization in the north of the country.

The projects, which will be located in the municipalities of El Carmen, Apodaca, Dulces Nombres and Sabinas, as well as the state capital of Monterrey, are expected to generate more than 4,000 temporary jobs during the construction phase, and 250 permanent positions.

Governor Samuel García and Enrique Riquelme, founder and president of the Cox Group, said during the investment announcement that the move is part of a comprehensive strategy that encompasses water treatment and reuse, gas cogeneration, and energy efficiency.

Riquelme explained that following the acquisition of Iberdrola México (formerly one of the leading private companies in the electricity sector in Mexico), a significant portion of Cox’s investment is already concentrated in Nuevo León. With the new move, the group seeks to broaden its renewable energy generation portfolio and help meet the energy and water demands resulting from the manufacturing boom in the region.

“We want to be part of that growth, get on board, and contribute our grain of sand to solving the need for water and energy, so it can continue to grow,” he said.

To that end, Riquelme announced that Cox is planning to establish its headquarters for the Americas in Nuevo León, which will coordinate all operational plants across the continents. Cox had already announced a strategic investment of up to US $10.7 billion in Mexico for the period 2025-2030.

In celebrating the announcement, Governor García said, “We continue to be No. 1 in attracting investment, and with Cox we are moving toward a cleaner, more competitive and more sustainable energy model.”

The Energy Ministry weighed in by stating, “We welcome the investment in our country by Cox, a Spanish company specializing in renewable energy and water, whose profile aligns with the expansion plans of the electricity sector and the goals of the Mexico Plan.”

With reports from Mexico Industry and La Política Online