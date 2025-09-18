Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Diehl Aviation inaugurates new US $50M plant in Querétaro

MND Staff
By MND Staff
Diehl Aviation building
Like many other aeronautical manufacturers, Diehl Aviation was attracted to Querétaro for its time zone compatibility with maor Western Hemisphere markets, its proximity to the United States, and its reputation as a growing hub in the industry. (@gobqro/X)

German aeronautical manufacturer Diehl Aviation has inaugurated a new plant in Querétaro as part of a campaign to strengthen its presence in the Americas.

With an investment of 918 million pesos (US $50 million), the plant is located in the PYME  Industrial Park outside Querétaro, capital of the central state of the same name, and includes 8,200 square meters of production and office space. A second phase of expansion is in the works, which will add 4,000 to 6,000 square meters.

Opening ceremony Diehl in QRO
Company executives and state and local officials attended the inaugural ceremonies on Sept. 10 for Diehl Aviation’s new plant in El Marqués, just outside the state capital of Querétaro. (@makugo/X)

While 20 employees are currently on site at the newly inaugurated plant, the company said the workforce would grow to 500 people in the medium term. Production at the plant was expected to begin shortly after last week’s inauguration.

Governor Mauricio Kuri González led the opening ceremony and celebrated the importance of the firm’s arrival to his state. “The fact that a company of this size is with us […] gives us a lot,” he said. “We believe Querétaro is the best place to invest.”

With clients that include Boeing, Airbus and Bombardier, the company focuses on the production of supply systems, lavatories, overhead compartments, and intelligent solutions for aircraft interiors. Some of its offerings are extra-large trunks, oxygen systems, mechanical lifting systems, and digitalized elements designed to improve efficiency, safety, and comfort in aircrafts.

The company said its decision to establish itself in Querétaro responds to the state’s reputation as one of Mexico’s leading aerospace hubs, as well as to such advantages as time-zone alignment with final assembly lines in Brazil, Canada, and the United States, reduced transportation times, and a stronger local supply chain. 

“We are not just opening a new location; we are writing the first lines of a new chapter in the history of aviation,” Diehl Aviation CEO Jorg Schuler said. “In Querétaro, we are expanding our global future and strengthening our presence in the United States.” 

Diehl’s establishment in Querétaro adds to the more than 250 German companies operating in the state, and further solidifies its relevance in the aerospace industry. 

With reports from Cluster Industrial and Tribuna Económica

