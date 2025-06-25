Trump approves expansion of cross-border bridge connecting Eagle Pass and Piedras Negras

United States President Donald Trump has approved the expansion of the Eagle Pass bridge, a major border crossing between the United States and Mexico.

The project, which is expected to alleviate congestion and boost trade, will double the available lanes (from six to 12) of the vehicular and pedestrian bridge — officially the Camino Real International Bridge, and also known as Bridge II — which connects Eagle Pass, Texas, with Piedras Negras in the Mexican state of Coahuila.

“This approval is great news for South Texas,” said Republican U.S. Senator for Texas John Cornyn in a statement. “The expansion of the Camino Real International Bridge in Eagle Pass will help modernize the bridge’s infrastructure and ultimately increase [its] capacity.”

Cornyn had written to Trump in November 2024 requesting the expansion, saying that trade in Eagle Pass increased by more than 9% in 2023, with two-way trade totaling over US $37 billion, making it the fourth-largest commercial crossing in Texas.

Congress recently approved a fast-track permit process for bridges in the counties of Webb, Cameron and Maverick in South Texas.

The expedited permit process has led to approval of new international bridges in Laredo and Brownsville, Texas, as well as the expansion of the Laredo-Colombia Solidarity International Bridge and the World Trade Bridge in Laredo — and now Bridge II in Eagle Pass.

Bridge II is expected to be completed in three years, when it should strengthen economic exchange between the neighboring countries.

The permit for the bridge states that “before beginning construction, the beneficiary must obtain approval from the United States Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission.”

Acompañando a @BlasFG 🇲🇽🤝🏻🇺🇸 en la Reunión Plenaria del Grupo Binacional México–EUA sobre Puentes y Cruces Internacionales en la @SRE_mx.🌉🌐 ¡Reafirmamos nuestro compromiso con la conectividad, la seguridad y el crecimiento económico de Coahuila y la región! pic.twitter.com/N3HfXspcGG — Hilda Flores (@HildaFloresE) June 12, 2025

During roundtable discussions, the U.S. stressed Coahuila’s recent progress in security and development, which helped facilitate the project’s approval. Coahuila will hold a 30-year concession to operate the bridge.

“We are very pleased with this long-awaited news on both sides of the border,” said Carl Bres Carranza, the local president of the Mexican Employers’ Association (Coparmex). “This presidential authorization to expand Bridge II represents a great step forward for regional economic development.”

With reports from WCBD News 2, Milenio, Vanguardia and El Sol de la Laguna