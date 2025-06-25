Wednesday, June 25, 2025
HomeBusiness
BusinessNorthern Border Zone

Trump approves expansion of cross-border bridge connecting Eagle Pass and Piedras Negras

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
bridge
The volume of trade between Coahuila and Texas has outgrown the capacity of the Camino Real International Bridge, or Bridge II. The approved expansion is expected to ease that problem within three years. (Shutterstock)

United States President Donald Trump has approved the expansion of the Eagle Pass bridge, a major border crossing between the United States and Mexico.

The project, which is expected to alleviate congestion and boost trade, will double the available lanes (from six to 12) of the vehicular and pedestrian bridge — officially the Camino Real International Bridge, and also known as Bridge II — which connects Eagle Pass, Texas, with Piedras Negras in the Mexican state of Coahuila.

pedestrian along bridge
Traffic on the international bridge between Piedras Negras, Coahuila and Eagle Pass, Texas, both vehicular and pedestrian, is often busy. (Cuartoscuro.com)

“This approval is great news for South Texas,” said Republican U.S. Senator for Texas John Cornyn in a statement. “The expansion of the Camino Real International Bridge in Eagle Pass will help modernize the bridge’s infrastructure and ultimately increase [its] capacity.”

Cornyn had written to Trump in November 2024 requesting the expansion, saying that trade in Eagle Pass increased by more than 9% in 2023, with two-way trade totaling over US $37 billion, making it the fourth-largest commercial crossing in Texas.

Congress recently approved a fast-track permit process for bridges in the counties of Webb, Cameron and Maverick in South Texas. 

The expedited permit process has led to approval of new international bridges in Laredo and Brownsville, Texas, as well as the expansion of the Laredo-Colombia Solidarity International Bridge and the World Trade Bridge in Laredo — and now Bridge II in Eagle Pass. 

Bridge II is expected to be completed in three years, when it should strengthen economic exchange between the neighboring countries. 

The permit for the bridge states that “before beginning construction, the beneficiary must obtain approval from the United States Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission.” 

During roundtable discussions, the U.S. stressed Coahuila’s recent progress in security and development, which helped facilitate the project’s approval. Coahuila will hold a 30-year concession to operate the bridge.

“We are very pleased with this long-awaited news on both sides of the border,” said Carl Bres Carranza, the local president of the Mexican Employers’ Association (Coparmex). “This presidential authorization to expand Bridge II represents a great step forward for regional economic development.” 

With reports from WCBD News 2, Milenio, Vanguardia and El Sol de la Laguna

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Marcelo Ebrard

Mexico close to striking a deal on US steel tariffs, Bloomberg reports

MND Staff - 0
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that trade negotiations between the United States and Mexico are "homing in on a possible quota system to reduce tariffs on a certain volume of steel imports."
Group of men and women standing

Korean automotive SL MEX invests US $45M in San Luis Potosí

MND Staff - 0
The company, headquartered in Gyeongsan, South Korea, specializes in headlight modules and expects to manufacture one million of them per year, generating 385 direct jobs.
logos of Fox and Caliente

Fox acquires Mexican sports streamer Caliente

MND Staff - 0
The acquisition allows Fox to tap into the growing appetite for premium sports and bulk up its sports content in Latin America as streaming becomes the top way for viewers to watch TV. 

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC