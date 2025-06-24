Fox acquires Mexican sports streamer Caliente

Fox Corporation has acquired Mexican sports streaming platform and television channel Caliente TV, expanding its sports programming footprint in Mexico and Latin America.

Financial details of the acquisition, announced on June 19, have not been disclosed.

Fox said it wants to develop a multi-platform business, according to the news agency Reuters, and has plans to launch Caliente TV in Central America.

SportsPro media group reported that Fox plans to introduce new channels in Mexico and Central America, including a new pay-TV channel, as well as the long-awaited Fox One, a new direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service.

The Murdoch family-controlled company told Reuters that Fox One will launch during the summer before the U.S. professional football season kicks off, in an effort to reach audiences beyond its mainstay cable television business.

The media giant also plans to add a new subscription streaming offering that will complement its free ad-supported streaming television service, Tubi.

Carlos Martínez, executive vice president and managing director of Latin America for Fox, will take charge of the presentation of new sports channels and streaming platforms in Mexico and Central America, which are expected to employ more than 350 people.

Martínez has over three decades of broadcast industry experience in Latin America, holding executive roles at companies such as Turner, Discovery, Fox and Tubi, the company told Reuters.

📄 COMUNICADO: FOX Corporation adquiere Caliente TV en México. pic.twitter.com/rxrg4018i7 — Tubi México (@tubi_mx) June 19, 2025

“Fox’s investment to acquire Caliente TV reflects our commitment to building a leading sports streaming business in Mexico with massive audience reach, a robust sports rights portfolio and an impressive roster of exclusive sports leagues and talent,” said Martínez.

The move allows Fox to tap into the growing appetite for premium sports and bulk up its sports content as streaming becomes the top way for viewers to watch TV.

Last month, streaming surpassed the combined share of broadcast and cable TV viewing for the first time ever, according to a Nielsen report that tracked viewership.

What Fox gets from Caliente

Caliente TV provides local knowledge, Martínez said, and an established subscriber base.

It also boasts a rights portfolio that includes several prominent soccer leagues and tournaments, including the UEFA Champions League, the Concacaf Champions League, France’s Ligue 1 and the men’s and women’s Coppa Italia, Italy’s domestic cup tournament.

It also has rights to six top-flight Liga MX men’s soccer clubs — Tijuana, FC Juárez, Querétaro, León, Pachuca and Tigres — the most important property in the Mexican market. And it holds the rights to 10 Liga MX Women’s Clubs — Guadalajara, León, Pachuca, Tijuana, FC Juárez, Quéretaro, Atlas, Santos Laguna, Puebla and Mazatlán.

The additional soccer programming will broaden Fox’s portfolio of original sports content that already features the English Premier League and the FA Cup, as well as Big Ten Conference football and the United Football League.

With reports from El Economista, Reuters PR Newswire, CNBC and SportsPro