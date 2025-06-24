Tuesday, June 24, 2025
HomeBusiness
Business

Fox acquires Mexican sports streamer Caliente

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
logos of Fox and Caliente
The financial details have not been made public, but the move signficantly expands Fox's sports programming footprint in the Mexican market. (Fox Sports/Caliente)

Fox Corporation has acquired Mexican sports streaming platform and television channel Caliente TV, expanding its sports programming footprint in Mexico and Latin America.

Financial details of the acquisition, announced on June 19, have not been disclosed.

two soccer players in action
León and Pachuca are two of the Liga MX men’s soccer clubs for which Caliente — and now Fox — has the TV rights. (Jorge Ortega/Cuartoscuro)

Fox said it wants to develop a multi-platform business, according to the news agency Reuters, and has plans to launch Caliente TV in Central America.

SportsPro media group reported that Fox plans to introduce new channels in Mexico and Central America, including a new pay-TV channel, as well as the long-awaited Fox One, a new direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service.

The Murdoch family-controlled company told Reuters that Fox One will launch during the summer before the U.S. professional football season kicks off, in an effort to reach audiences beyond its mainstay cable television business.

The media giant also plans to add a new subscription streaming offering that will complement its free ad-supported streaming television service, Tubi.

Carlos Martínez, executive vice president and managing director of Latin America for Fox, will take charge of the presentation of new sports channels and streaming platforms in Mexico and Central America, which are expected to employ more than 350 people.

Martínez has over three decades of broadcast industry experience in Latin America, holding executive roles at companies such as Turner, Discovery, Fox and Tubi, the company told Reuters.

“Fox’s investment to acquire Caliente TV reflects our commitment to building a leading sports streaming business in Mexico with massive audience reach, a robust sports rights portfolio and an impressive roster of exclusive sports leagues and talent,” said Martínez.

The move allows Fox to tap into the growing appetite for premium sports and bulk up its sports content as streaming becomes the top way for viewers to watch TV. 

Last month, streaming surpassed the combined share of broadcast and cable TV viewing for the first time ever, according to a Nielsen report that tracked viewership. 

What Fox gets from Caliente 

Caliente TV provides local knowledge, Martínez said, and an established subscriber base.

It also boasts a rights portfolio that includes several prominent soccer leagues and tournaments, including the UEFA Champions League, the Concacaf Champions League, France’s Ligue 1 and the men’s and women’s Coppa Italia, Italy’s domestic cup tournament.

It also has rights to six top-flight Liga MX men’s soccer clubs — Tijuana, FC Juárez, Querétaro, León, Pachuca and Tigres — the most important property in the Mexican market. And it holds the rights to 10 Liga MX Women’s Clubs — Guadalajara, León, Pachuca, Tijuana, FC Juárez, Quéretaro, Atlas, Santos Laguna, Puebla and Mazatlán.

The additional soccer programming will broaden Fox’s portfolio of original sports content that already features the English Premier League and the FA Cup, as well as Big Ten Conference football and the United Football League.

With reports from El Economista, Reuters PR Newswire, CNBC and SportsPro

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

Ford celebrates 100 years in Mexico with investment announcement

MND Staff - 0
As part of the centennial celebrations on Monday, CEO Jim Farley announced that the company will expand its Global Technology and Business Center (GTBC) in México state.
BYD ship docking at a Mexican port

BYD’s first shipment to Mexico on company-owned vessel marks ‘milestone’ for EV expansion

MND Staff - 6
The BYD Changzhou, a 200-meter-long roll-on/roll-off ship that flies the flag of West African country Liberia, docked in the ports of Mazatlán and Lázaro Cárdenas this month, delivering a total of 5,503 vehicles.
German multinational tech company Bosch's manufacturing plant in Toluca

Mexico ranks No. 11 in the world for attracting foreign investment

MND Staff - 1
According to a UN report, Mexico has held steady as an attractive FDI destination, even as global investment is shrinking.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC