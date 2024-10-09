Tuesday, October 8, 2024
HomeBusiness
BusinessEl Bajío

Foxconn says it will build huge Nvidia ‘superchip’ plant in Guadalajara

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Benjamin Ting, senior vice president at Foxconn on a stage giving a speech wearing a headset microphone.
Benjamin Ting, senior vice president at Foxconn, announced plans to build the Guadalajara plant at Foxconn's annual technology day. (Screen capture)

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn announced Tuesday that it will build a huge factory in Guadalajara, Jalisco, where it will assemble “superchips” for U.S. technology company Nvidia.

Senior Foxconn executives revealed the plan at the company’s annual tech day in Taipei but didn’t disclose some key details such as the amount being invested in the facility or when it will open.

Microchips sitting in front of Nvidia logo
Foxconn’s “superchip” assembly plant in Guadalajara will assemble chips for U.S. technology giant Nvidia. (Shutterstock)

“We’re building the largest GB200 [superchip] production facility on the planet,” said Benjamin Ting, a Foxconn senior vice president.

Nvidia’s GB200 superchips are a key component of the California-based company’s next-generation Blackwell computing platform.

Foxconn chairman Young Liu told reporters, customers and partners that there is “crazy” demand for the Blackwell platform.

Similarly, Ting said that demand is “awfully huge.”

According to Reuters, the senior vice president described the partnership between Foxconn — the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer — and Nvidia as very important.

Financial Times reported that Nvidia’s vice president for AI and robotics, Deepu Talla, also attended the Foxconn event in Taipei but said he “gave few details of the 450m-long plant” in Mexico.

Chinese workers at a Foxconn electronics factory in white lab coats and white caps looking intently at their work. In the foreground is a sign saying Foxconn
The Guadalajara announcement by Foxconn Tuesday is yet another example of technology supply chains turning away from China. (Foxconn)

Liu said that the plant is being built in Guadalajara and asserted that its capacity would be “very, very enormous.”

He did not provide further details, Reuters said.

Financial Times said that the construction of “the world’s largest factory” for GB200 superchips is “a stark illustration of how global technology supply chains are decoupling from China,” although the newspaper noted that Foxconn maintains “several massive factory complexes in China, including the world’s largest iPhone plant.”

Mexico is aiming to capitalize on that decoupling, and many companies seeking to shorten their supply chains to the United States market and take advantage of Mexico’s free trade agreement with the world’s largest economy have recently established a presence here or announced their intention to do so.

One sector the federal government hopes will grow significantly in Mexico in the coming years is the semiconductor industry.

Representatives from 20 Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturers, including Foxconn, visited Mexico in June 2023 to evaluate the country’s investment potential. Also, a year ago, Mexico and the United States launched a joint “semiconductor action plan” that aims to make North America the world’s “most powerful” chip-producing region.

And earlier this year, the U.S. said it would partner with Mexico in another semiconductor initiative whose ultimate aim is to strengthen and grow the Mexican semiconductor industry.

Foxconn’s announcement on Tuesday came less than two months after the company said it would invest US $241.2 million in Chihuahua to increase its capacity to manufacture artificial intelligence servers.

Reuters reported that Foxconn, which has a plant in the border city of Ciudad Juárez, has already invested $500 million in Chihuahua.

Last year, Foxconn and the government of Chihuahua announced they had formed a “strategic partnership,” which they said would “contribute to the prosperity” of the northern border state and its residents.

The Oscar Flores manufacturing plant in Chihuahua, where Foxconn manufactures AI servers.
Foxconn also has plans to increase capacity at the Óscar Flores Plant in Ciudad Juárez to produce artificial intelligence servers. (Foxconn Industrial Internet – Planta Oscar Flores/LinkedIn)

According to Reuters, Liu said Tuesday that Foxconn’s supply chain was ready for the AI revolution.

The news agency said that the company’s “other focus is ambitious plans to diversify away from its role of building consumer electronics for Apple, hoping to use its tech know-how to offer EV contract manufacturing and also produce vehicles using models built by [the] Foxtron brand.”

In Mexico, the electric vehicle sector is growing, and the pace of growth looks set to accelerate given that Chinese automaker BYD, the world’s largest EV manufacturer, is planning to open a plant here.

With reports from Reuters and Financial Times

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
10 people in suits posing for a photo for a photo holding shovels while standing under two bucket loaders whose cranes are bent into something resembling a heart shape.

Makino invests US $21M in Querétaro tech innovation center

MND Staff - 0
Makino, one of the world’s leading companies in advanced manufacturing technology, aims to become an "iconic" presence in Querétaro, its officials said.

What’s on this October in San Miguel de Allende?

Sandra Gancz Kahan - 0
Hunt for treasure, take in high art and celebrate those who came before us - here's everything on in the Best Small City in the World this October.
Trump at a rally in Butler, PA on Oct. 6, 2024

Trump threatens 200% tariff on all cars imported from Mexico

MND Staff - 14
Trump's most recent comments indicate that the tariffs would extend beyond Chinese vehicles to include all vehicles imported from Mexico.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC