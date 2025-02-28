Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn and the state of Sonora announced on Wednesday that they had signed a memorandum of understanding covering “Smart City cooperation.”

Young Liu, chairman and CEO of Foxconn, and Sonora Governor Alfonso Durazo signed the MOU.

Foxconn, formally known as the Hon Hai Technology Group, said in a statement that the MOU “is a step toward supporting the Mexican state in its goal to explore intelligent city solutions.”

“… Foxconn will work with the Sonora state government to promote smart city solutions, starting with transportation, public security and ports,” the Taipei-based company said.

Foxconn said it will also work with the Sonora government to “provide the state’s residents, businesses and local governments with a better digital experience and governance.”

In its partnership with Sonora, the company said it will leverage its experience in “Smart City innovations” in the Taiwanese port city of Kaohsiung as well as its “unique Build-Operate-Localize business model.”

During a visit to Taiwan in January, Governor Durazo learned about the “security and transport model Foxconn applies in the city of Kaohsiung,” the Sonora government said in a statement.

“… This agreement with Foxconn doesn’t just put us on the path to continue positioning the state at the forefront of research, innovation and technological development but will also contribute to the construction of a prosperous and healthy future for Mexican families,” Durazo said Wednesday.

2021 Kaohsiung Smart City Smart Life

A video detailing how Kaohsiung, a major port city in Taiwan that worked with Foxconn, uses automation, data collection, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things to make city’s infrastructure, security and emergency response more efficient and more responsive to in-the-moment conditions.

He said that Mexican academics, business people and students will also participate in the partnership between the state of Sonora and Foxconn.

The governor asserted that Sonora and Foxconn have a “win-win plan.”

On social media, he said that “Sonora is ready to build the future of Mexico!”

According to the Foxconn statement, Liu said that “digitalization and AI-enabled urban governance are important for cities to become intelligent and provide more smart services to businesses and the public.”

He said that “Foxconn is delighted to have this opportunity to cooperate with the state of Sonora to expand its Smart City platform to its first location outside of Taiwan.”

“… Foxconn will deploy the platform so Sonora can join the ranks of smart cities,” Liu said.

What is the Smart City platform?

Foxconn said that Smart City “is one of three platforms, alongside Smart EV and Smart Manufacturing, that Foxconn is advancing as an emerging platform service company.”

“… The Smart City transformation can lead to data-driven decision-making and increase government efficiency. The sharing and connecting of multiple services will lead to smart transportation and smart tourism,” the company said.

The initiative could benefit state capital Hermosillo as well as smaller cities in Sonora such as Nogales, San Luís Rio Colorado and the port city of Guaymas.

Foxconn to collaborate on Mexican EV project

Durazo invited Foxconn to “explore possible collaborations” with Mexico on the “Olinia” electric vehicle project, which is backed by the federal government. The EV will be produced in Sonora, and is scheduled to debut at the commencement of the 2026 FIFA World Cup that Mexico will co-host with the United States and Canada.

The Sonora government noted that the northern state “has the most significant deposits of strategic minerals in the country, which are necessary for the manufacture of electric cars and batteries.”

The state is aiming to become a lithium hub in coming years.

Durazo said “Sonora is ready to be the center of the electric transportation revolution in Mexico and at the forefront of the incorporation of the benefits of artificial intelligence in the daily lives of Sonora residents.”

He said that 30 students from Sonora are currently studying courses related to electrical vehicle production at Taiwanese universities. The governor also noted they are receiving training directly from Foxconn.

“Thanks to three years of work through [the] Plan Sonora [renewable energy initiative], today we have this collaboration alliance with the largest technology company in the world to evaluate the possibility of developing an entire new-generation industrial ecosystem,” Durazo said.

Liu said that Foxconn is “honored to be invited to participate in the Olinia project.”

“Going forward, with the support of Mexico’s overall policy conditions, we will jointly explore the possibility of industrial cooperation in areas such as electric vehicles, electric buses and batteries,” he said.

