Google chooses Puebla state as the site of its first AI lab in Mexico

MND Staff
By MND Staff
Google building and logo
Google's first such lab in Mexico is scheduled to begin operations in January in the municipality of San José Chiapa. (Unsplash)

Google will launch its first artificial intelligence (AI) lab in Mexico, in Puebla state, in January 2026, the state Science and Technology Minister Celina Peña Guzmán announced last week. 

The commercial manager of Google Cloud, Manuel Tierno, confirmed the project during a Tech Capital Summit in Puebla in October, although he did not specify the project’s location or cost at that time.  

The project will focus on applied tools developed through Google Labs. Google AI Labs is an innovation and research center dedicated to the development, testing and public demonstration of cutting-edge artificial intelligence projects and technologies.

Peña Guzmán said she expected the lab to be constructed in the federal government’s 400-hectare Development Hub for Wellbeing, formally known as Ciudad Modelo, in the municipality of San José Chiapa.

Google sees the project as an opportunity to reduce bureaucracy and build technological security that benefits citizens. “These strategic alliances support young people and transform government processes,” Peña Guzmán said in a July press statement

A 600-million-peso (US $32.8 million) electricity substation is being developed in the area, around 65 km from Puebla city, according to the state government’s cabinet coordinator, José Luis García Parra. 

The substation is expected to be completed by February 2026 and will provide 60 megawatt-hours of power to support the operations of both domestic and international companies launching projects in the region. 

Earlier this year, the city of Puebla was dubbed the Capital of Technology and Sustainability, which has attracted more interest from technology companies. 

Tech firms such as Amazon, Oracle and Huawei will help the state’s Education Ministry improve its internal processes and develop applied tools for students, according to Peña Guzmán. 

With reports from Proceso and Telediario

Line 1 trains

A totally renovated Metro Line 1 — Mexico City’s oldest — is up and running again 

The capital's most important metro line, serving commuters since its inception in 1969, has been completely refurbished. As Mayor Brugada put it: "Every last screw has been replaced."
Mexico City, Mexico June 17 2025. Traffic on roads in the western part of Mexico City.

Report: Mexico City has the worst traffic of any city in the world

The No. 1 ranking may not surprise the thousands of chilangos who get stuck in traffic every day, but it's not the number of cars that's slowing things down — it's the disorganization and cumulative nuisances.
gen z protest in Mexico City's central square

Mass protest against insecurity and the Morena party turns violent in Mexico City

Members of the Gen Z movement and the Sombrero Movement, a group critical of the federal government's security strategy, marched on Saturday in several cities, including Guadalajara, Monterrey, León, Toluca and Uruapan.
