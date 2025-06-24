Tuesday, June 24, 2025
HomeBusiness
BusinessEl Bajío

Korean automotive SL MEX invests US $45M in San Luis Potosí

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Group of men and women standing
San Luis Potosí Governor Ricardo Gallardo (in black) welcomes SL MEX President Kyungsoo Koo, who announced his company's US $45 million investment in its local auto parts plant. (@sedecoslp/on X)

Korean automotive company SL MEX has made an initial investment of US $45 million to establish a new production plant in the Logistik II industrial park, located in Villa de Reyes, San Luis Potosí, about 50 kilometers south of the state capital.  

The announcement was made by Governor Ricardo Gallardo Cardona, who noted that the establishment of SL MEX represents a firm step toward the diversification and modernization of San Luis Potosí state’s automotive industry.

templo
History-rich Villa de Reyes, SLP, home of the new SL MEX auto parts plant, is at once a candidate for Pueblo Mágico status and a thriving automotive industry center. (@villa_dereyes/X)

The plant, led by Kyungsoo Koo, president of SL MEX, is already built and operations are expected to begin in the coming months. It covers ​​8.9 hectares, including a building of more than 14,000 square meters. 

The factory will manufacture automotive headlight modules for major global brands such as BMW, General Motors, Hyundai and Kia.  

With 12 production lines and an installed capacity to manufacture up to one million modules per year, the company will generate 385 direct jobs, strengthening regional economic development and adding value to the automotive supply chain. SL MEX estimates annual sales of US $144 million by 2030.

The company’s investment adds to a positive nearshoring trend in San Luis Potosí, which attracted US $642 million in new investments during the first quarter of 2025, most of it by the automotive industry. The majority of the state’s foreign direct investment projects so far this year are associated with auto parts companies and vehicle manufacturers, including the production of electric vehicles and components such as lithium batteries.

SL MEX is the Mexican arm of SL Corporation, established in South Korea in 1954. The multinational company is headquartered in Gyeongsan, South Korea, and produces automotive lighting systems, as well as chassis, mirrors, and front-end modules. 

It has plants in Korea, the United States, India, China, Brazil, and Poland. Its annual sales as a conglomerate are around US $4 billion.

With reports from El Son de San Luis, Líder Empresarial, Cluster Industrial

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
logos of Fox and Caliente

Fox acquires Mexican sports streamer Caliente

MND Staff - 0
The acquisition allows Fox to tap into the growing appetite for premium sports and bulk up its sports content in Latin America as streaming becomes the top way for viewers to watch TV. 

Ford celebrates 100 years in Mexico with investment announcement

MND Staff - 0
As part of the centennial celebrations on Monday, CEO Jim Farley announced that the company will expand its Global Technology and Business Center (GTBC) in México state.
BYD ship docking at a Mexican port

BYD’s first shipment to Mexico on company-owned vessel marks ‘milestone’ for EV expansion

MND Staff - 8
The BYD Changzhou, a 200-meter-long roll-on/roll-off ship that flies the flag of West African country Liberia, docked in the ports of Mazatlán and Lázaro Cárdenas this month, delivering a total of 5,503 vehicles.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC