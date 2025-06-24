Korean automotive SL MEX invests US $45M in San Luis Potosí

Korean automotive company SL MEX has made an initial investment of US $45 million to establish a new production plant in the Logistik II industrial park, located in Villa de Reyes, San Luis Potosí, about 50 kilometers south of the state capital.

The announcement was made by Governor Ricardo Gallardo Cardona, who noted that the establishment of SL MEX represents a firm step toward the diversification and modernization of San Luis Potosí state’s automotive industry.

The plant, led by Kyungsoo Koo, president of SL MEX, is already built and operations are expected to begin in the coming months. It covers ​​8.9 hectares, including a building of more than 14,000 square meters.

The factory will manufacture automotive headlight modules for major global brands such as BMW, General Motors, Hyundai and Kia.

With 12 production lines and an installed capacity to manufacture up to one million modules per year, the company will generate 385 direct jobs, strengthening regional economic development and adding value to the automotive supply chain. SL MEX estimates annual sales of US $144 million by 2030.

The company’s investment adds to a positive nearshoring trend in San Luis Potosí, which attracted US $642 million in new investments during the first quarter of 2025, most of it by the automotive industry. The majority of the state’s foreign direct investment projects so far this year are associated with auto parts companies and vehicle manufacturers, including the production of electric vehicles and components such as lithium batteries.

🔧🚗 SL MEX consolida su presencia en San Luis Potosí con una inversión de 45 MDD

Con el respaldo del Gobernador Ricardo Gallardo, la empresa coreana instala su planta en Logistik II, Villa de Reyes, donde fabricará módulos de faros para BMW, GM, Hyundai y Kia. pic.twitter.com/66gtnpF3NM — SEDECO SLP (@sedecoslp) June 20, 2025

SL MEX is the Mexican arm of SL Corporation, established in South Korea in 1954. The multinational company is headquartered in Gyeongsan, South Korea, and produces automotive lighting systems, as well as chassis, mirrors, and front-end modules.

It has plants in Korea, the United States, India, China, Brazil, and Poland. Its annual sales as a conglomerate are around US $4 billion.

With reports from El Son de San Luis, Líder Empresarial, Cluster Industrial