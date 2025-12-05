Mexican ag experts: Your insights are needed

Wikifarmer, the global open-access agricultural knowledge platform, has launched a worldwide farmer survey, calling on the world’s agricultural producers to share their experiences and shape a major global data-driven report on the realities of farming today.

The survey provides an unusual chance for farmers in agriculturally, economically, environmentally and culturally diverse nations to share on-the-ground, region-specific information on more human-related farming issues, such as the impact on farmers of fluctuating market access, climate change and a rapidly changing farming technology landscape.

The wide diversity of Mexican farming

From small-scale maize and bean producers to large horticultural operations powering export markets, Mexico’s agricultural landscape is incredibly diverse — and so are the challenges. Issues such as water scarcity, rising input costs, pricing changes and extreme weather events affect Mexico’s widely varied regions differently.

Unlike many global reports on farming — which end up treating countries as monolithic entities — the Global Farmer Survey aims to collect real insights from producers around the world — including the regional-specific information often missing from international datasets. The platform is especially encouraging participation from Mexico to ensure the country’s diverse agricultural realities are represented.

The survey also provides a way for producers to showcase the innovation happening across Mexico’s farms — from drip-irrigation in arid zones to regenerative soil practices and advanced greenhouse systems. Wikifarmer believes that including success stories like these in its global dataset ensures that future international agricultural discussions will better reflect the country’s ingenuity, resilience and day-to-day realities of farming in Mexico.

In order to encourage busy farmers to participate, the survey is quick — under 3 minutes — and fully anonymous. Participants can also enter a prize drawing for US $1,000 in agricultural inputs — redeemable at a certified supply store in the winner’s region and enter to win one of 10 chances at a free online course from the Wikifarmer Academy online platform.

What the survey asks — and why it matters

The survey explores key issues shaping farmers’ daily lives, including:

Production challenges

Climate pressures

Market access and pricing

Mental health and well-being

Tools, technology, and resource needs

Wikifarmer will use the anonymous data to identify global and regional patterns to inform future guides, reports and educational resources.

These findings, Wikifarmer says, will help farmers, policymakers and agricultural innovators better understand what producers actually need.

How farmers can participate

The anonymous, no-obligation Wikifarmer survey can be completed here. Learn more about the survey and view the terms and conditions of participating here.

“Help strengthen global agricultural knowledge,” Wikifarmer said in a recent press release on the survey targeting Mexican farmers, “starting with your story.”

Irena Vélez is a journalist at Wikifarmer, based in Seville, Spain. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism (Honours) from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and reports on a range of topics, including agriculture, sustainability, and agribusiness.