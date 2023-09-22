Friday, September 22, 2023
Business
BusinessNews

Mexican employers announce initiative to offer jobs to migrants

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
There are work opportunities in Mexico that could be made available to migrants in the country, according to the Coordinating Business Council (CCE). (Cuartoscuro)

Mexican employers are working on an initiative to offer temporary employment to migrants in transit through the country, according to Francisco Cervantes Díaz, president of the Mexican Business Coordinating Council (CCE).

Cervantes said at a press conference that he had already discussed the idea with the director of the National Immigration Institute (INM), Francisco Garduño.

Salomón Jara Cruz
Francisco Cervantes, head of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) made the announcement at an event in Oaxaca on Wednesday. (Carolina Jiménez/Cuartoscuro)

“[Migrants] are looking for an opportunity, and we could offer them well paid job opportunities,” Cervantes said. “There is a lack of workers, we can find a way with the federal government to give temporary permits and training; it’s a matter of humanity.”

Cervantes made the remarks to reporters following the signing of the Oaxaca Initiative, which seeks to promote foreign investment in the southern state. Oaxaca Governor Salomón Jara Cruz and U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar were also present.

“Through our group Friends for Oaxaca, we believe that we can contribute to the development of this state through a work route that allows us to shore up the south-southeast,” Cervantes said.

Cervantes also stressed that Oaxaca in particular has a need for additional labor, given upcoming infrastructure projects such as the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec (CIIT), which includes 10 new industrial parks in Oaxaca and Veracruz.

Oaxaca has seen an uptick in the arrival of migrants coming up from Mexico’s southern border. (Cuartoscuro)

Oaxaca is also one of the states located on the route most commonly taken by migrants from the Guatemalan border to Mexico City and the United States.

Although the idea of offering temporary work to migrants is still in its early stages, Cervantes said that the CCE’s Executive Committee is working on a database to help make it a reality.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced a government plan to assist migrants in May, which would offer one-year visas to Central American migrants to work on public infrastructure projects in Mexico such as the Interoceanic Corridor and the Maya Train.

“We need a workforce for these projects, especially… skilled labor,” AMLO said at the time, stressing the need for engineers, ironworkers and other tradesmen. He even said that the government would launch a campaign to attract migrants, by spreading the word in Central America that salaries in Mexico are increasing.

However, the government has yet to release any data on the progress of this program.

With reports from Milenio and Excelsior

Have something to say? If you'd like to share your opinion or perspective on what you've just read, please consider sending a letter to the editor by visiting this page. Or if you'd prefer to engage with our community of readers, check out our social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn. We look forward to hearing from you!

San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato

Survey: Mexico is ‘king’ of searches for US second home buyers

MND Staff -
Real estate company Point2 Homes has published an analysis of U.S. web searches for Mexico-related real estate.
Chucky arrest

Coahuila police arrest giant ‘Chucky’ doll for public threats

MND Staff -
The officer who handcuffed and arrested the doll has since been sanctioned for misconduct, say local authorities.

Which was the top Mexican business on TIME best companies list?

MND Staff -
10 Mexican firms secured spots on the TIME magazine World's Best Companies 2023 list, featuring businesses that are "changing the world."

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC