Mexico to produce mRNA vaccines under new agreement with Moderna

Mexico’s Health Ministry, state-owned medical company Birmex, Mexican pharmaceutical company Liomont and U.S. pharmaceutical firm Moderna have signed an agreement to collaborate on vaccine production in Mexico and related scientific research.

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced the pact in a video that was filmed at the National Palace in Mexico City and posted to social media on Monday night.

“Today is a very important day for our country,” she said before announcing that “we are signing” an agreement with Moderna, Liomont and Birmex, a state-owned company whose full name is Laboratorios de Biológicos y Reactivos de México (Biological and Reagent Laboratories of Mexico.)

“We’re signing an agreement for the production of vaccines here in Mexico. It’s not just the production of vaccines for COVID-19, but also other kinds of vaccines,” said Sheinbaum, who noted that Moderna is “one of the global companies” that makes mRNA vaccines, which are now set to be produced in Mexico.

“And perhaps the most important thing is that there will be joint scientific research development,” she said.

Sheinbaum said that “Mexican researchers in biomedicine and other areas” will participate in the joint research “in order to be able to develop other vaccines that are of interest to us in our country.”

“For example, the dengue vaccine, or even a vaccine against cancer,” she said.

“All this research will be carried out in our country with the objective, as I promised, … [of Mexico] really becoming a scientific powerhouse in various areas of knowledge,” Sheinbaum said.

En Palacio Nacional, firmamos el acuerdo entre la Secretaría de Salud, Birmex, Liomont y Moderna para producción de vacunas ARN mensajero. Esto ayudará a promover la investigación y el desarrollo de nuevas vacunas en nuestro país. pic.twitter.com/4uVt8JDKHj — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) February 10, 2026

The president was accompanied by representatives from Birmex, Liomont and Moderna, and Health Minister David Kershenobich, as she made the announcement.

Moderna CEO: ‘We are proud to support Mexico’

Moderna issued a statement on Tuesday announcing it had signed “a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a long-term strategic agreement” with the Mexican Government, Birmex, and Liomont “to enhance Mexico’s health sovereignty and mRNA manufacturing resilience.”

Moderna said that “the five-year agreement will include the supply of Moderna’s respiratory vaccine portfolio, as well as technology transfer to Liomont, a Mexican pharmaceutical company with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, to produce mRNA-1273, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, and establish a reliable in-country supply of respiratory vaccines.”

“In alignment with ‘Plan Mexico,’ a Mexican government initiative to increase investment and build local production capacity, Moderna and the Mexican Government will also collaborate on local clinical research and development programs based on Mexico’s health priorities and work to strengthen its pandemic preparedness framework,” the Massachusetts-based company said.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said the company is “proud to support Mexico in its mission to strengthen national health security.”

“Through this agreement, we will be able to provide the Mexican people with access to our respiratory vaccines and critical pandemic response capacity,” he said.

“This collaboration also reflects the growing demand for these vaccines in Mexico, and we are excited about the opportunity to support public health needs while driving sales growth through geographic diversification,” Bancel said.

Mexico News Daily