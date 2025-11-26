Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Microsoft partners with Powertrust to develop 270MW of solar projects in Mexico, Brazil

solar panels
Microsoft will purchase Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) generated by Powertrust's solar portfolio in both countries. (blogs.microsoft.com)

Tech giant Microsoft has announced a collaboration with Vancouver-based clean energy platform Powertrust that will support the development of 270 megawatts of distributed solar projects across Mexico and Brazil over the next four years.

Microsoft will purchase Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) generated by Powertrust’s solar portfolio in both countries, allowing Microsoft to claim renewable energy usage without directly building or owning the solar infrastructure.

The partnership represents a significant investment in Mexico’s renewable energy infrastructure at a time when the country is positioning itself as a data center destination for major tech companies.

Microsoft currently operates data centers in Querétaro and Ciudad Juárez, though information is scarce about how the company is powering them now and into the future. According to a report from Rest of World, Microsoft’s Querétaro data center operated on gas generators for at least part of 2024, producing annual CO2 emissions equivalent to approximately 54,000 average households.

Beyond clean energy generation, the agreement also aims to create local jobs through solar training programs and reduce energy costs for low-income households with limited access to clean power.

“This collaboration with Microsoft is a powerful example of how corporate climate leadership can go hand-in-hand with community empowerment,” said Powertrust CEO Nick Fedorkiw. “By investing in distributed solar in Mexico and Brazil, we’re not only accelerating the clean energy transition, but also delivering tangible benefits to the people who need it most.”

Founded in 2020, Powertrust specializes in aggregating small-scale renewable energy projects and focuses on Distributed Renewable Energy Certificates (D-RECs), which provide transparent and verified impact for companies sourcing clean energy while opening revenue streams for renewable suppliers.

The announcement comes as Mexico seeks to attract foreign investment in renewable energy and technology infrastructure, though questions remain about grid capacity and regulatory frameworks for large-scale clean energy projects.

With reports from Data Center Dynamics and ESG Today

