ODATA inaugurates data center in San Miguel de Allende, its 4th in Mexico

The data center provider ODATA has inaugurated a new campus near the colonial city of San Miguel de Allende (SMA) in Mexico’s Bajío region, its fourth center in Mexico.

Dubbed QR04, the data center is located in the SMA Industrial Park in Guanajuato state, close to ODATA’s three other data centers in the neighboring Querétaro state. The development responds to the growing demand for cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) services.

“With QR04, we reaffirm our investment in Mexico and our commitment to our global customers,” ODATA CEO Ricardo Alário said at the inauguration event on Thursday.

In May, ODATA commenced operations at its US $3 billion campus in Querétaro. Once fully operational, that new campus is expected to have a total information technology capacity of up to 300 MW. QR04 is designed to have a total capacity of 24 MW, with the first phase of 12 MW already operational.

“Our expanded regional presence provides a solid foundation for sustained cloud and AI growth in the country and throughout Latin America,” Alário said. “Just three months after opening DC QR03, we have already begun its expansion and launched DC QR04.”

ODATA, headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, created over 1,500 temporary local jobs during the construction phase of QR04, 96% of them filled by Mexicans, according to Guanajuato Deputy Economy Minister Luis Andrés Álvarez Aranda.

During the inauguration ceremony, Álvarez Aranda emphasized the state’s commitment to becoming a technological leader in Latin America. He said that ODATA’s project promotes innovation, digital infrastructure and a sustainable economy.

Álvarez Aranda said that San Miguel de Allende could become “the next Virginia or Arizona” in terms of data centers.

“With this center, Guanajuato [state] becomes a key point for meeting the growing technological demand in Latin America,” said Álvarez Aranda. “This investment comes at a time when the information technology sector in Mexico has grown by 22%, surpassing Brazil.”

He also recognized ODATA’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint by using technologies such as free cooling and its Delta Cube technology to optimize energy consumption.

SMA’s mayor, Mauricio Trejo, echoed this sentiment, stressing ODATA’s commitment to “responsible industry” and minimizing its water consumption.

