Royal Caribbean to invest US $600M in ‘Perfect Day’ Mahahual site

Royal Caribbean announced it will invest over US $600 million to bring its Perfect Day concept for its cruise ship guests to the port of Mahahual, in southern Quintana Roo.

Dubbed Perfect Day Mexico, the project will involve an expansion of Mahahual’s port dock and the construction of amenities exclusive to Royal Caribbean guests who disembark in Mahahual for the day. The amenities will range from slides, international restaurants, infinity pools, beaches, and adults-only areas.

The experience will be similar to that at Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day CocoCay site, which the company already operates on a private, uninhabited island in the Bahamas.

“We are very excited that Royal Caribbean has decided to invest in Mahahual, a land of opportunity and hard-working people,” Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama said during the announcement ceremony in the state. “I am sure that guests will be marveled by the beauties that southern Quintana Roo has to offer, but, most importantly, the kindness of our people.”

According to official data, Mahahual received the second highest number of cruise ship tourists in Mexico in the first quarter of the year, after Cozumel. The former saw 207 cruise ship arrivals and 844,087 tourists while the latter saw 520 cruise ships and 1.81 million passengers.

One of the cruise ships that arrived in Mahahual this year was the Icon of the Seas — recently named the world’s biggest cruise ship — and also owned by Royal Caribbean.

Perfect Day Mexico will join the Royal Beach Club Cozumel, set to begin operations in 2026. The company said in a statement that Perfect Day Mexico “will be a hallmark of Royal Caribbean vacations,” introducing new adventures in the western Caribbean.

“With travelers prioritizing unique experiences and destinations driving their booking decisions, we’re excited to expand our Perfect Day Collection by creating Perfect Day Mexico to super serve guests who want to explore the Western Caribbean,” said Jason Liberty, CEO of the Royal Caribbean Group.

With a daily capacity of 21,000 guests, the region is expected to grow from 2.6 million visitors in the first year, to over 5 million by 2033. Plans also include linking the site to the Maya Train route and cultural attractions.

To ensure the project’s positive social impact, Quintana Roo’s Agency for Strategic Projects, as well as the University of Quintana Roo, will collaborate on the project. Royal Caribbean has promised environmentally sustainable facilities, including a dedicated water treatment plant and a reverse-osmosis system to provide a self-sustaining drinking water supply.

Jay Schneider, head of product innovation for Royal Caribbean International, said the entire complex will create 3,000 jobs, of which at least 1,000 will be in the construction phase. The rest will be jobs tied to the complex’s operation.

“The future of Mahahual shines brighter than ever!” Lezama wrote on her official X account.

