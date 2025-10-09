Thursday, October 9, 2025
HomeBusiness
Business

Salesforce announces investment of US $1B to accelerate AI adoption in Mexico

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Salesforce logo on a building
Salesforce has operated in Mexico since 2006, with a client list that includes Xcaret, Grupo Bafar and FEMSA. (Shutterstock)

Salesforce, a cloud-based software that helps companies manage their customer relationships (CRM), announced it would invest US $1 billion in Mexico over the next five years, aimed at expanding its operations, fostering digital transformation and accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the country. 

“This investment will not only create jobs and develop AI skills in Mexico, but will also position our country as a key consulting hub for markets throughout Latin America in the field of AI agents and much more,” Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said after announcing the news on Wednesday.

The investment will fund the opening of a new five-story office building in Mexico City and the creation of a Global Delivery Center (GDC), which will offer specialized AI consulting services to clients throughout Latin America. This involves hiring specialized talent to strengthen Salesforce’s presence in the country and providing multilingual support in Spanish, English and Portuguese.

“This $1-billion investment is a commitment to Mexico as a key market for AI-powered growth,” Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said. 

The company noted that it also plans to solidify its vision of the Agentic Enterprise, which combines human employees and AI agents to enhance customer service and other client-facing projects. Reuters reported Salesforce recently rolled out Agentforce, its AI agent platform designed to automate tasks, streamline operations and help lift margins. 

“Salesforce’s commitment to expand its investment in Mexico underscores the strength of our economy and the exceptional talent we have,” Ebrard added. 

According to the company, some of the funds will be allocated to training and development programs, including US $250,000 to the Friends of Philanthropy organization, which will train 100,000 Mexican students in AI.

Salesforce has operated in Mexico since 2006, with a client list that includes Xcaret, Grupo Bafar and FEMSA. 

With reports from El Economista and Reuters

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
staff in front of electric transport vehicle

Electric trucks to haul cargo from Monterrey to Laredo starting in November

MND Staff - 0
A private company has developed a transport route for its state-of-the-art electric vehicles to cleanly haul cargo from Monterrey into the U.S.
Citibank logo on a glossy building

Citi rejects Grupo México’s US $9.3B offer to buy Banamex

MND Staff - 0
On Monday, Citi said that it remained "committed to realizing the full value of Banamex for our shareholders, and the agreement we announced with Fernando Chico Pardo ... continues to be our preferred path to delivering that outcome."
a heavy-duty truck going down the highway

Trump expands 25% truck tariff to include medium-duty vehicles, moves date to Nov. 1

MND Staff - 2
The president of the United States initially said that a 25% tariff on heavy-duty trucks — but not medium-duty trucks — would take effect on Oct. 1. President Sheinbaum said on Tuesday that she would negotiate a carve-out for Mexico.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC