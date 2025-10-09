Salesforce announces investment of US $1B to accelerate AI adoption in Mexico

Salesforce, a cloud-based software that helps companies manage their customer relationships (CRM), announced it would invest US $1 billion in Mexico over the next five years, aimed at expanding its operations, fostering digital transformation and accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the country.

“This investment will not only create jobs and develop AI skills in Mexico, but will also position our country as a key consulting hub for markets throughout Latin America in the field of AI agents and much more,” Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said after announcing the news on Wednesday.

Wonderful to be in Mexico City to launch @Salesforce’s $1B investment in Mexico — expanding our new five-story HQ and Global Delivery Center to help companies become Agentic Enterprises with AI + humans working together. ❤️🇲🇽 @aliciabarcena https://t.co/cfiusrYcmS pic.twitter.com/fgwHIHE4cZ — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) October 8, 2025

The investment will fund the opening of a new five-story office building in Mexico City and the creation of a Global Delivery Center (GDC), which will offer specialized AI consulting services to clients throughout Latin America. This involves hiring specialized talent to strengthen Salesforce’s presence in the country and providing multilingual support in Spanish, English and Portuguese.

“This $1-billion investment is a commitment to Mexico as a key market for AI-powered growth,” Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said.

The company noted that it also plans to solidify its vision of the Agentic Enterprise, which combines human employees and AI agents to enhance customer service and other client-facing projects. Reuters reported Salesforce recently rolled out Agentforce, its AI agent platform designed to automate tasks, streamline operations and help lift margins.

“Salesforce’s commitment to expand its investment in Mexico underscores the strength of our economy and the exceptional talent we have,” Ebrard added.

According to the company, some of the funds will be allocated to training and development programs, including US $250,000 to the Friends of Philanthropy organization, which will train 100,000 Mexican students in AI.

Salesforce has operated in Mexico since 2006, with a client list that includes Xcaret, Grupo Bafar and FEMSA.

With reports from El Economista and Reuters