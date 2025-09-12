Veracruz coffee growers are not impressed with the government’s instant “Wellness Coffee”

The government’s new Wellness Coffee program is not yet 10 days old and already it is facing opposition.

Coffee producers in the state of Veracruz accuse the government of offering below market prices, insist the program will damage the prestige of their product and allege that beans from Brazil are likely being blended into the final product.

Cirilo Elotlán, a producer from Coatepec, Veracruz, said the government is offering 4,500 pesos for each quintal (57.5 kg) of coffee, whereas the market price is 6,000 pesos per quintal.

Other Veracruz coffee growers complain that the instant coffee program is unfavorable, because the quality of the coffee suffers when it is dehydrated. Elotlán said the production of instant coffee diminishes the reputation Veracruz coffee has earned.

Although the government said Wellness Coffee is 100% Mexican, it described the new product as a blend of Arabica and Robusta varieties of beans. Veracruz producers say the majority of Robusta beans are grown in Brazil.

Elotlán argues that the new initiative “imitates the practices of transnational companies that coffee growers have opposed for years.”

“Support for the program among small producers is due to their lack of knowledge of the market and the lack of opportunities to distribute their product,” Elotlán said.

Another opponent of the program, Cirio Ruiz González of the Coffee Price Monitoring Commission, proposed that the federal government promote the sale of roasted coffee, insisting that competing in the instant coffee market is not the solution.

“It would be better to promote training, distribution and marketing in the national market, but for fine roasted coffee beans,” he said.

Small growers could also be taught how to roast their own beans, Ruiz added, and this would allow them to market their own brands, boosting their profile.

The Wellness Coffee brand was launched on Sept. 3 and introduced by President Claudia Sheinbaum as “fair trade for the benefit of the people of Mexico.”

To get the program off the ground, an initial investment of 59.4 million pesos (US $3 million) was used to purchase more than 913 metric tons of coffee from 6,646 small producers in the states of Oaxaca, Puebla, Veracruz and Guerrero.

Sheinbaum said the program aims to reduce poverty in coffee-growing communities by ensuring fair payment for harvests, allowing producers to make a living from their work. The government also announced plans to build an instant coffee plant.

