Viva Aerobús announces 4-billion-peso investment in QRO

Mexican budget airline Viva Aerobús will install a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at Querétaro International Airport (AIQ), representing an investment of 4 billion pesos (US $193.6 million).

Together, Querétaro Governor Mauricio Kuri González and Viva Aerobús CEO Juan Carlos Zauza announced that the new complex’s construction is set to begin in two months and would be completed by the end of 2026.

The MRO will provide services for aircraft starting in 2027. Zauza added that the MRO will directly employ 2,000 people and create 1,000 indirect jobs.

Viva Aerobús’ MRO complex, which will take up 15 to 20 hectares at the airport, will feature eight production lines to carry out eight simultaneous services across four mega-hangars. The MRO will be able to serve as many as 160 aircraft per year.

The airline’s current fleet consists of 90 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Over the next 12 years, the company will receive 120 additional planes.

“This project will be key to the future of our airline,” Zauza said, explaining that the airline’s expanding fleet demands a growing need for MRO services.

The MRO will also seek international certification to serve foreign aircraft, primarily targeting regional airlines in the United States, Canada, Central America and South America.

Zauza said that the carrier and Querétaro were in negotiations for one year before reaching an agreement, as other states in Mexico were interested in hosting the MRO. Kuri said that Viva Aerobús’ trust in investing in Querétaro makes the airline stand out and strengthens the city’s commitment to the air company.

“We want investors to feel supported by the people of Querétaro,” Kuri said.

Roberto Alcántara, chairman of the airline’s board of directors, said that the board decided to invest in Querétaro due to the state’s advantages, such as a skilled local workforce, a supportive business environment and a commitment to modernization.

Minister of Sustainable Development (Sedesu) Marco Antonio Del Prete Tercero said Viva Aerobús has become one of the main generators of passengers at Querétaro’s airport, having tripled the AIQ’s traveler numbers over the past two years.

With reports from Reporte Índigo and El Economista