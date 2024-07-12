Why Mexicans and Canadians make for natural buddies

Recently, my cousin in Mexico City joked that he believed every Mexican’s dream was to live in Canada and every Canadian’s dream was to retire in Mexico. He works in real estate, so I guess he was speaking from experience. But I’m in a different field and I have to admit, I didn’t understand his perspective at first.

I grew up in Montreal with a Mexican mother. As a kid it was normal for me to interact with both Canadians and Mexicans, whether at social gatherings, on the phone or at the supermarket.

But now I’m 30. If there’s anything I’ve learned in that time, it’s that anyone can get along with both Canadians and Mexicans. In the last three years, I’ve all over Mexico and met travelers from all over the world, both there and in Canada.

Visitors to Mexico almost universally love their time in the country, in no small part due to the warmth of the locals. Canadians have a similar reputation for being polite, which has now become a well-known and universally respected stereotype.

Here’s why Canadians and Mexicans make great friends.

Warmth & community spirit

Mexicans have strong family values. After all, I’m always surrounded by relatives when I visit my grandmother in México state. I can’t escape them. But they have a warmth that makes me feel right at home. It also translates into their friendships, interactions with neighbors and even passing strangers on the sidewalk.

Three years ago in Bacalar, a local I befriended told me something interesting. She said that, as a native Mexican, she’s used to saying good morning, good afternoon, and good evening to every person she makes eye contact with throughout her day. When she leaves a restaurant or convenience store, she always thanks the owners and staff, even if the service isn’t five stars.

This is a community spirit that resonates with me as a Canadian. In major cities like Montreal and Toronto, it’s easy to get caught up in the rat race. You work hard to get ahead at the office and at times struggle to find balance. But despite that, most Canadians don’t let career stress damage their relationships. I have friends who work in busy corporate environments, but you’d never know if you met them at the bar on a Friday night.

In other words, we treat people the way we want to be treated and try not to let our everyday problems affect our interactions with others. This mentality allows us to be more approachable and respectful. I think Mexicans also understand this. It’s almost like a compatible energy we both feel. In other words, kindness is super contagious.

Nightlife & incredible food

Mexicans love to drink and throw parties. That’s nothing new to vacationers who have stayed in places like Cancun, Playa Del Carmen or Puerto Escondido. It’s no less true in smaller cities too however. Salsa bars and late-night taquerias are perfect examples of how Mexicans love to eat, socialize and dance all night.

Where I’m from in Montreal, we’re known for having a thriving nightlife culture and many amazing restaurants from different cuisines. Other major Canadian cities like Toronto and Vancouver also have a present nightlife that’ll appease most party animals.

Pride at beating the U.S. at any sport

If we have anything in common, it’s that both Mexicans and Canadians have a complicated relationship with the United States. This of course goes beyond sports, but that doesn’t mean the rivalries both nations have with the U.S. in various sports and events are irrelevant.

The U.S. often cleans up at the Olympics and is known to have elite professional leagues in its own sports, like American football, basketball and baseball. From Mexico’s rivalry with the U.S. in soccer to Canada’s in hockey, winter Olympics events and basketball, both fan bases can find common ground in their shared rival and take pride in beating the powerhouse athletes the U.S. often produces.

One of my fondest memories with my dad was seeing him cheer with absolute joy when Sidney Crosby scored the game-winning goal against the U.S. in the gold medal hockey match at the 2010 Winter Olympics. Along with my brother, we were the lone Canadians in a bar full of Americans, which made the victory even sweeter.

In contrast, I also remember the sadness my Mexican family felt when the Americans knocked Mexico out of the 2002 World Cup. Ask any group of Mexican soccer fans on the street, and they’ll agree that had that defeat been against any other nation, it wouldn’t have been as painful.

That’s one of many reasons El Tri has ensured they’ve never lost to the U.S. at the Estadio Azteca. Let’s hope it stays that way forever!

Did we just become best friends?

Canadians and Mexicans may be divided by distance and language, but they connect on the important things.

With countless Canadians visiting Mexico every year and thousands of Mexicans living in Canada, the chances of us becoming best friends have never been higher.

Ian Ostroff is an indie author, journalist, and copywriter from Montreal, Canada. You can find his work in various outlets, including Map Happy and The Suburban. When he’s not writing, you can find Ian at the gym, a café, or anywhere within Mexico visiting family and friends.

This article is part of Mexico News Daily’s “Canada in Focus” series. Read the other articles from the series here.