Saturday, November 1, 2025
HomeCEO Corner
CEO CornerMexico Living

‘Confidently Wrong’ about banking in Mexico: A new podcast from our CEO

Travis Bembenek
By Travis Bembenek
0
MND CEO Travis Bembenek and George Reavis, a longtime resident of Mexico and founder of MexEdge, break down what's legitimate versus misled in this week's podcast episode.

Banking is a boring topic — I get it. But what has always been a sleepy, boring issue has become a very hot topic in the past few months in Mexico.

The government-enforced shutdown of three separate banking institutions in the past few weeks (under pressure from the United States government) has produced a lot of questions, concerns and general anxiety.

My wife and I had an account with CIBanco and I must admit that I was Confidently Wrong about what would happen to our account.

I figured that the pressure from the United States was part of a grand tariff negotiation and ultimately would not impact us — needless to say, I was very wrong!

We were actually out of the country visiting family and friends when I received an email from the Mexican government saying that my account (and all accounts) at CIBanco were frozen and that I would need to open a new account elsewhere and transfer the money to have access to our funds. Talk about stressful!

In this week’s episode of MND’s Confidently Wrong podcast, we talk about Banking in Mexico.

What’s going on right now? As a foreigner, do you really need a bank account in Mexico? How do you choose from the myriad of bank options? And what are the pros and cons of opening a bank account in the country?

It’s the kind of topic that’s not important until it’s REALLY important. Tune in and hear our discussion, as well as find out if I ever got my money back!

You can listen on our YouTube channel, Mexico News Daily TV, below or here on Spotify.

Confidently wrong about banking in Mexico - Episode 8

Travis Bembenek is the CEO of Mexico News Daily and has been living, working or playing in Mexico for nearly 30 years.

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
A motel sign

The motel: a Mexican institution

Sarah DeVries - 3
Best known as a love shack for young couples, the Mexican motel has become a lifeline for society (but yes, you can use them for sleeping.)
Stock image of a 500 Mexican peso bill next to a calculator

‘Confidently Wrong’ about the Mexican peso: A new podcast from our CEO

Travis Bembenek - 8
From his college days in Guadalajara during the '90s economic crisis to post-pandemic currency volatility, Travis Bembenek draws on personal experience to address common misconceptions about the peso.

Same as it ever was: the US vs Latin America

Sarah DeVries - 37
Dark times are afoot in the U.S. for the Latino community, but fighting back through cultural pride is the best weapon we have, opines Sarah DeVries.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC