Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Culture
CultureNews

10 best art and history exhibits to see in Mexico City in December

MND Staff
By MND Staff
Close out the year with this tour of Mexico City's top art and culture exhibits.(Aberu.Go / Shutterstock)

Mexico City has been named the world’s best city for culture by Time Out magazine this year, which highlighted the city’s impressive array of museums.

Now is the time to explore the city’s art and culture scene with this selection of exhibitions running through December.

Everyone Gets Lighter
Everything Gets Lighter is an exhibition curated from the Museo Jumex collection in celebration of its 10th anniversary. (Fundación Jumex)

Everything Gets Lighter

Curated by the director of New York’s New Museum, Lisa Phillips, the exhibition celebrates the museum’s 10th anniversary and features artwork by 67 international artists exploring current events and focusing on the healing power of light and lightness. 

  • When: Open now until Feb. 11, 2024
  • Where: Museo Jumex
  • Free of charge
Sergio Hernández
Sergio Hernández combines traditional imagery with Spanish codices to create an unsettling depiction of his dreams. (Sergio Hernández/San Ildefonso)

Los Salvajes

An exhibition by Mexican artist Sergio Hernández that depicts his vision of the European savage. Works  combine ancient omens that predicted the arrival of strangers to Teotihuacán, codices from the Spanish Conquest, and pre-Columbian themes to portray delusions, dreams, and nightmares. 

  • When: Open now until Jan. 28, 2024
  • Where: Colegio de San Ildefonso 
  • General Admission: 50 pesos 

Images of Original Peoples

Featuring over 40 pieces, this exhibition  showcases the richness of Mexico’s Indigenous communities through portraits, sculptures, and drawings covering social and political themes. 

  • When: Open now through Feb. 3, 2024 
  • Where: Inbal Museum
  • Free of charge

Perpetual Movement: Nahui Ollin 

“Perpetual Movement”  celebrates the 130th birth anniversary of Carmen Mondragón (also known as Nahui Ollin), a Mexican painter and poet. It features selected photography and documentary works that showcase Mondragón’s vision during her family’s exile in France and the death of her only son, Manuel. 

  • When: Open now until Jan. 7, 2024
  • Where: Museo Casa Estudio Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo
  • General Admission: 45 pesos 

Mexichrome: Photography and color in Mexico

RIng in the new year with some of Mexico City’s best art with our eclectic selection of cultural exhibitions. (Galería OMR/Rubén Ortiz Torres)

Through more than 180 photographs by Mexican and international artists, sourced from diverse archives and private collections around the world, this exhibition explores the events that happened in Mexico after the introduction of color film.

  • When: Open now until March 3, 2024
  • Where: Museo del Palacio de Bellas Artes 
  • General admission: 85 pesos

Pop, Politics, Punk 

A collection of 150 varied artworks, the exhibition revisits the Museo de Arte Moderno’s collection through the lenses of pop, politics and punk, converging in their critique of modernity’s utopian ideals in the 20th century.

  • When: Open now until Jan. 14
  • Where: Museo de Arte Moderno 
  • General admission: 85 pesos

Sound mind, sound body: In search of health

This exhibition explores the evolution of medicine, hygiene, and education, highlighting technological advancements that have improved our quality of life. It also reflects on daily practices and taboos that exist around health. 

  • When: Open now until Feb. 25 
  • Where: Museo del Objeto del Objeto
  • General admission: 65 pesos

Francisco Castro Leñero. The logic of beauty

Painting by Francisco Castro Leñero
Punto y línea by Francisco Castro Leñero [detail]. (Museo del Palacio de Bellas Artes)
The exhibition is a tribute to one of the most prominent abstract artists in Mexico, on the first anniversary of his death. It showcases a diverse collection of acrylic paintings, engravings, drawings, and three-dimensional objects, spanning five decades of Castro’s work.

  • When: Open now until Jan. 14, 2024
  • Where: Museo del Palacio de Bellas Artes
  • General admission: 85 pesos

The Carvajal Manuscript

The manuscript is one of the earliest stories about New Spain, written by colonial governor Luis Carvajal. The manuscript inspired muralist Diego Rivera to paint his famous mural “Dream of a Sunday Afternoon.”

  • When: From now until Jan. 28, 2024
  • Where:  Museo Mural Diego Rivera
  • General admission: 45 pesos

Beyond Tutankhamun, The Immersive Experience

This National Geographic-produced virtual reality exhibition reconstructs the tomb and treasures of ancient Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun, in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery.

  • When: Dec. 15 to May 16
  • Where: Monumento a las Madres
  • General Admission: 470 pesos 

