10 best art and history exhibits to see in Mexico City in December

Mexico City has been named the world’s best city for culture by Time Out magazine this year, which highlighted the city’s impressive array of museums.

Now is the time to explore the city’s art and culture scene with this selection of exhibitions running through December.

Curated by the director of New York’s New Museum, Lisa Phillips, the exhibition celebrates the museum’s 10th anniversary and features artwork by 67 international artists exploring current events and focusing on the healing power of light and lightness.

When: Open now until Feb. 11, 2024

Where: Museo Jumex

Free of charge

An exhibition by Mexican artist Sergio Hernández that depicts his vision of the European savage. Works combine ancient omens that predicted the arrival of strangers to Teotihuacán, codices from the Spanish Conquest, and pre-Columbian themes to portray delusions, dreams, and nightmares.

When: Open now until Jan. 28, 2024

Where: Colegio de San Ildefonso

General Admission : 50 pesos

Featuring over 40 pieces, this exhibition showcases the richness of Mexico’s Indigenous communities through portraits, sculptures, and drawings covering social and political themes.

When: Open now through Feb. 3, 2024

Where: Inbal Museum

Free of charge

“Perpetual Movement” celebrates the 130th birth anniversary of Carmen Mondragón (also known as Nahui Ollin), a Mexican painter and poet. It features selected photography and documentary works that showcase Mondragón’s vision during her family’s exile in France and the death of her only son, Manuel.

When: Open now until Jan. 7, 2024

Where: Museo Casa Estudio Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo

General Admission: 45 pesos

Through more than 180 photographs by Mexican and international artists, sourced from diverse archives and private collections around the world, this exhibition explores the events that happened in Mexico after the introduction of color film.

When : Open now until March 3, 2024

Where: Museo del Palacio de Bellas Artes

General admission: 85 pesos

A collection of 150 varied artworks, the exhibition revisits the Museo de Arte Moderno’s collection through the lenses of pop, politics and punk, converging in their critique of modernity’s utopian ideals in the 20th century.

When: Open now until Jan. 14

Where : Museo de Arte Moderno

General admission: 85 pesos

This exhibition explores the evolution of medicine, hygiene, and education, highlighting technological advancements that have improved our quality of life. It also reflects on daily practices and taboos that exist around health.

When: Open now until Feb. 25

Where : Museo del Objeto del Objeto

General admission: 65 pesos

The exhibition is a tribute to one of the most prominent abstract artists in Mexico, on the first anniversary of his death. It showcases a diverse collection of acrylic paintings, engravings, drawings, and three-dimensional objects, spanning five decades of Castro’s work.

When : Open now until Jan. 14, 2024

Where : Museo del Palacio de Bellas Artes

General admission: 85 pesos

The manuscript is one of the earliest stories about New Spain, written by colonial governor Luis Carvajal. The manuscript inspired muralist Diego Rivera to paint his famous mural “Dream of a Sunday Afternoon.”

When : From now until Jan. 28, 2024

Where : Museo Mural Diego Rivera

General admission: 45 pesos

This National Geographic-produced virtual reality exhibition reconstructs the tomb and treasures of ancient Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun, in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery.

When: Dec. 15 to May 16

Where: Monumento a las Madres

General Admission : 470 pesos

Mexico News Daily