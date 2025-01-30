Even more Mexican heartthrobs — A gringo guide to must-listen pop stars

Staying power is an elusive quality when it comes to pop music, perhaps more than any other profession — but how do Mexican female pop stars known for high-energy shows complete with athletic dancing and lung-draining choruses still sell out an auditorium thirty years after hitting the scene? One-hit wonders need not apply.

There you are, the expat at your new Mexican friend’s house, enjoying drinks and conversation. You have just impressed your hosts by mentioning Luis Miguel and Juan Gabriel. Now it is time to take it to a whole new level and blow their minds with your knowledge of Mexico’s female pop idols. These first three will serve you well.

Alejandra Guzmán

Undoubtedly, upon seeing this name, some will instantly shout, “Alejandra Guzmán is not pop! She’s rock!” This correct response is, “Who cares?” It is a bit like someone saying, “That’s not deep dish! It’s Neapolitan!”

Guzmán was somewhat destined for greatness as her parents, famous actress Silvia Pinal and pioneering rocker Enrique Guzman, booked her on their own TV show when she was two months old. The rest is, as they say, history.

Guzmán indeed has a bit more edge than many Mexican pop stars. While she can certainly hit the high notes that send cellphone flashlights waving right to left in a concert hall, she effortlessly switches from a breathy melody to a tiger-like growl, and that’s when you need to watch out.

Consider the song “Mírala Míralo” off her 1993 album “Libre.” The raspy quality of her singing adds plenty of danger. The song “Diablo” has her at her most dangerous. Regardless of the costume she might wear, one always speculates that somewhere underneath, there is probably a weapon.

Alejandra Guzmán - Como Ladrones (En Vivo)

Watch this video on YouTube

Alternatively, the bossa-infused “Enternamente Bella” shows a tender side while still retaining that smoky, sensual voice. “Lado Oscuro” is a song that conjures an image of a woman at the bar in a dusty saloon who knows, despite her explanation, that others will never experience pain the way she has.

Gritty, guttural and badass. Alejandra Guzman is the perfect introduction to the great women of Mexican music.

Nickname: Reina del Rock

Comparable Idol: Pat Benatar

Yuri

Headbands and leg warmers. If that doesn’t tell you the era Yuridia Valenzuela Canseco is from, then you have no right to sing along to “Mickey” or “I Want Candy” ever again. The difference between Toni Basel, Bow Wow Wow and Yuri is that the latter can still sell out 10,000 seats, as she will most likely do this Feb. 5 at Auditorio National in Mexico City.

Yuri - Detrás de Mi Ventana (Primera Fila) (En Vivo)

Watch this video on YouTube

Born in Veracruz in 1964, Yuri started as a typical teeny bopper with an expected career of about an hour after the first hit, soon to be discarded. Yet, by 2025, she has more than proved herself as an artist willing to grow and mature.

For the bubblegum intro, take into consideration “Maldita Primavera,” “Dame un Beso” or “Déjala.” And it is impossible not to hear the influence of Paula Abdul on “Sabes lo que pasa.”

If you really want to sit in the feathered-hair epoch, listen to “Tú iluminas mi vida.” Yes, that’s a Spanish version of “You Light up My Life” by Debbie Boone. But one can’t have a career solely based on sugar-coated songs and aerobic exercise outfits. To her credit, Yuri has recognized this.

Like many artists with decades-long careers, Yuri does much less dancing and lets her voice speak for itself. A song like “Acompáñame” could have been written in the 1940s in its classic simplicity, while “Ay, Amor” could have been written for an 80s metal hair band.

She is in good company with artists who are still going strong in the over-60 club, like Tracy Chapman, Tommy Lee and Lenny Kravitz. At 61, Yuri still has years of stage presence left.

Nickname: “La Madonna Mexicana”

Comparable Idol: Well… Madonna

Gloria Trevi

With massive staging, multiple costume changes, and a battalion of dancers, Gloria Trevi is the definition of a superstar with super hair.

Gloria Trevi - Todos Me Miran (En Vivo Desde La Arena Ciudad De México)

Watch this video on YouTube

Born in 1968 in Monterrey, Nuevo León, she was soaking in hard rock such as Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple by the time she hit high school. Add to that ballet lessons, and it’s no wonder she would eventually command a stage with cemented swagger.

Her 1989 debut album,“¿Qué Hago Aqui?” was an instant chart success with songs like “Cosas de la Vida,” “Besame Aquí” and a quintessential 80s-sounding cover of the Stones with “Satisfecha.” The production is right in line with the sound of Huey Lewis and Dexys Midnight Runners, but hey, it was the ‘80s.

While she had many studio hits, it’s widely agreed that her most important album is the live one, “Gloria En Vivo.” This is quite unusual, as live albums are rarely favorites in an artist’s catalog. Sure, there is “Frampton Comes Alive” and Nirvana’s “Unplugged,” but most live albums are a celebration of a hit record. Ms. Trevi is part of a very exclusive club.

One could claim that Gloria Trevi is just as rock and roll as Alejandra Guzmán. Yet with her staging, special effects, and choreography, a Gloria Trevi show has everything one could want.

Nickname: “La Atrevida”

Comparable Idol: Cher

Who else?

We could certainly add more to the list, like Ana Barbara, Ana Gabriel, Paulina Rubio and more, but you’ll have to check them out for yourself.

How did we do? Leave your suggestions in the comments section and expand all our playlists.

Jimmy Monack is a teacher, photographer and award-winning writer. He profiles interesting people all around the world as well as writing about and photographing rock concerts. He lives in Mexico City. www.jimmymonack.com