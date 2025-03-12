A gringo guide to the three queens of Mexican songwriting

So, you have already impressed your new Mexican friends by name-dropping artists

from the last two articles. Now, before that final shot of mezcal and a triumphant

exit, you have a chance to take it to a level that will get you labeled “Gringo Supremeo.”

The main consideration for this list, as opposed to the last two, is songwriting quality.

There is nothing wrong with being a pop star whose material is written by others, but

writing timeless songs is a whole different world than performing them. Put another way,

the Three Queens of Mexican Song Writing (our heroic female Mexican pop stars on this list) do not have backup dancers (apologies to Yuri and Alejandra Guzman).

Consuelo Velazquez

Consuelo Velazquez — Besame Mucho

Watch this video on YouTube

The song is known worldwide, but not the writer. How many days can one go in Mexico

City without hearing a version of “Bésame Mucho” wafting from a café or shop? That

song alone should be enough to put the great Consuelo Velazquez on the list, but she

has contributed much more.

Ms. Velazquez comes from an era of music that, in almost any country, could be

considered a golden age. If the names Gershwin, Sinatra, and Ellington are familiar,

Valezquez should also be. In fact, “Besame Mucho” was released in 1941 (although

written in 1932), the same year as “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “Stardust,” and

“Chattanooga Choo Choo.” This was well before rock and roll when pop songs were clever, simple, and mostly about love. But “Besame Mucho” was not satisfied staying in

its own decade. After all, once the Beatles cover a song, it is pretty much a classic, and

there have been hundreds of renditions since then.

A good place to start discovering the other hits of this prolific composer is the album

recorded by Rodrigo de la Cadena. Using modern technology, he sings duets with Ms.

Velazquez from the historic recording “Su Piano, Su Voz, Su Intérprete.”

Ana Gabriel

Ana Gabriel - Ay Amor (En Vivo)

Watch this video on YouTube

One of the many wonderful things about Mexican music is that it is as varied and vast

as music in the United States. Consider the genre of jazz. Like heavy metal, the

subgenres seem endless, with Swing, Bepop, Afro-Cuban, Dixieland, Fusion, and more

all under one umbrella. As such, Ana Gabriel reminded Mexico that its musical history is

vast.

Ranchera was not invented by Ms. Gabriel, but she is surely the first name people will

think of when mentioned. Much like Fado music in Portugal, the mourning tones and

hints of longing define it. Starting just after the turn of the century, Ranchera was

centered on the glory of the revolution, which was altered into tortured love songs that

retained the yearning. Ms. Gabriel’s haunting vibrato takes one to the heart of the

heartache.

The aching in her voice also fits well with Mexican romantic ballads (as distinguished

from ballads known in the United States). A perfect example is her hit “Ay, Amor.” If

heartache is water, this song is a tidal wave, as proven by the crowd’s singing along in a

1990 performance.

To enjoy the full, box-of-Kleenex experience, consider “Simplemente Amigos,”

“Destino,” or “Quien Como Tú.” No wonder she is the bestselling Mexican female artist of all time.

Natalia Lafourcade

Natalia Lafourcade - Hasta la Raíz

Watch this video on YouTube

If there were ever an artist to live up to the legacy of Juan Gabriel, it would be Natalia

Lafourcade. There it is. Go ahead and blow up the comments section. It’s on.

The giant hole left in 2016 when Mr. Gabriel passed was filled by the equally talented

Ms. Lafourcade, who was fortunate enough to record a song with him (“Ya No Vivo Por Vivir”).

Growing up in a musical family in Veracruz, Ms. Lafourcade was immersed in a wide

variety of styles. Her mother was a composer who graduated from the National

Conservatory of Music and later created the music pedagogy Macarsi Method. A life in

music was more destiny than a search for stardom.

Like other artists who hop from one Mexican genre to another, she is a very rounded

composer. Yet she brings a certain sophistication to each piece with melodies and chord

progressions that illustrate her jazz and classical influences. She not only honors Latin

traditions such as bolero, cumbia, and mariachi, but elevates them to new

elegance.

Her smash hit, “Nunca es Suficiente,” is a seemingly simple cumbia, but if one listens

closely to the melody and background coloring, it is clear Ms. Lafourcade is a studied

composer and not a mere pop star. To ensure the song’s authenticity, she later

partnered with Los Angeles Azules for the full cumbia treatment and a video viewed a

stunning two billion times.

Finally, as if earning respect from Mr. Gabriel, Ms. Lafourcade took it to a new stage

with an entire album dedicated to the immortal Augustin Lara, containing an exquisite

version of the famous “Farolito.” But one does not enter a task like that lightly as it is

akin to going into the studio to honor Elle Fitzgerald. This is Carnegie Hall stage talent.

Oh, by the way, she sold-out Carnegie Hall in 2022.

Natalia Lafourcade has many years ahead to polish all her awards and contribute new

music. Where many artists are considered the best of their generation, she will certainly

be considered the best of all time.

How did we do? Is anyone else missing from our (quite comprehensive) list of Mexican female pop stars? Do we need a fourth instalment? Please leave your suggestions in the comments section and expand all of our playlists.

Jimmy Monack is a teacher, photographer and award-winning writer. He profiles interesting people all around the world as well as writing about and photographing rock concerts. He lives in Mexico City. www.jimmymonack.com