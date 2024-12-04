A master artisan on why a guayabera makes for ‘an investment of a lifetime’

For Ricardo Rosado Cab, his first encounter with the iconic guayabera shirt was quite organic. His grandfather, Pedro Cab Paas, a Mayan descendant from Hocabá, Yucatán, founded one of the best guayabera brands in the world: Guayaberas Cab. Pedro crafted the guayabera worn by the famous writer Gabriel García Márquez when he received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1982.

Márquez asked Pedro Cab to modify the traditional Colombian outfit known as the liquiliqui into a guayabera. Prior to the ceremony, the writer announced that he would wear the “Caribbean national costume” to the event: the guayabera.

Pedro Cab was also responsible for creating guayaberas for celebrities such as Prince Harry of England and King Juan Carlos I of Spain. His legacy is undeniable; today, Ricardo Rosado Cab represents the third generation continuing the personalized creation of this beautiful garment.

What makes the guayabera special

The guayabera’s origins can be traced to the Caribbean, specifically Cuba, at the end of the 18th century. The story goes that a woman designed a garment for her husband to collect and store guavas, which is why the classic guayabera features four pockets. Interestingly, over time, Yucatán, Mexico, emerged as the capital of guayabera production, while the state of Veracruz adopted it as part of its traditional attire.

So, what makes a guayabera so special? In Ricardo’s words, “The guayabera is the quintessential etiquette garment in a tropical environment. The quality of the fabric, the aesthetics of the design, its elegance, and its freshness make it one of the finest pieces of clothing.”. This is why it is renowned worldwide. “It is very breathable, protects you from the sun, and is incredibly presentable,”, adds Rodrigo Rosado, Ricardo’s 27-year-old son and the fourth generation in his family to craft guayaberas. “Moreover, a good guayabera can last for decades,” he continues.

“Today, the variety of designs includes the Classic (featuring the four front pockets), the Presidential (so named because many Mexican presidents wear it, characterized by the folds on the chest), the Gala (used for formal occasions such as weddings), and the Industrial series with embroidery,”, explains Rosado Cab.

Originally, guayaberas were made from 100% cotton, but now industrial versions are primarily crafted from polyester. However, Guayaberas Cab offers handmade, personalized options in Irish linen, Italian linen, or 100% Swiss cotton.

The legacy of Pedro Cab Paas

There is no doubt that Pedro Cab Paas is a legend in the world of guayaberas. Ricardo recounts how his grandfather started the business: “He moved from Hocabá to Mérida and began making guayaberas himself. His initiative was extraordinary, especially for a specific quality: Each piece is personalized and handmade to this day.”

“A single piece takes at least 15 days to complete and is crafted by skilled tailors. In the case of the design known as Deshilado, it can take up to three weeks to finish. The Deshilado design is one of the most intricate because it includes handmade unraveling designs in the cuffs, collar, or chest,” says Rodrigo.

“My grandfather was self-taught; he possessed a natural talent and learned through observation, acquiring the empirical knowledge necessary to create personalized guayaberas for various body types — short, medium, and tall — rather than producing them in bulk,”, argues Ricardo.

The fine guayaberas are handmade. As for prices, a personalized one in Italian linen costs around 7,000 pesos, one in Irish linen around 3,000 pesos, one in 100% Swiss cotton costs about 5,000 pesos, and the industrial versions (a mixture of cotton and polyester) are around 700 pesos.

“The purer the fabric, the higher the quality. The more polyester you find in your guayabera, the lower the quality,” Ricardo explains.

A good guayabera is an investment for life. A personalized piece, crafted with tradition and high-quality fabric, is a timeless, flattering, and fashionable garment that will never go out of style.

What else do you know about Guayaberas?

Ana Paula de la Torre is a Mexican journalist and collaborator for various outlets including Milenio, Animal Político, Vice, Newsweek en Español, Televisa and Mexico News Daily.