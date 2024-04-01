Monday, April 1, 2024
Culture
Culture

López Obrador chimes in on Mazatlán’s banda music battle

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Banda musicians play for tourists on the beach in Mazatlán.
Banda musicians play for tourists on the beach in Mazatlán. (Máscara Roja/X)

President López Obrador on Monday expressed his support for musicians in Mazatlán who took to the streets last week to defend their right to play on the beaches in the Sinaloa resort city.

The banda sinaloense musicians have “every right” to protest, López Obrador told reporters at his morning press conference.

The musicians protested after Mazatlán hoteliers called for live music to be banned or heavily restricted on the city’s beaches.

One hotel owner, Ernesto Coppel, said he had received hundreds of complaints from American tourists about excessive noise.

He asserted that loud music is causing “tremendous damage” to Mazatlán, but many locals pointed out that banda has been played in the city — and on its beaches — for generations. They also noted that the genre is an important part of local culture.

The Mazatlán mayor said late last week that local authorities had issued more than 50 permits authorizing bands to play on the beaches, and announced that musicians had agreed to not perform late at night or early in the morning.

The president commented on the controversy at his Monday morning press conference.
The president commented on the controversy at his Monday morning press conference. (Lopezobrador.org.mx)

Asked about the issue on Monday, López Obrador said that “the people are very aware and are defending their rights.”

“They wanted to ban … the bands and the musicians objected,” he said.

“I believe they objected because they live from … [their music] and also because it has been a tradition for a long time — centuries. That’s why they mobilized,” López Obrador said.

The president noted that a group of hoteliers — who banded together in an “anti-noise alliance” — called for live music to be prohibited on Mazatlán’s beaches. “Perhaps” municipal authorities didn’t respond quickly enough to their request to put the issue to bed, he said.

“And it became a very peculiar protest of bands. There was music for three or four days in Mazatlán. That’s the way people are — very aware. What’s not good is violence,” López Obrador said, apparently acknowledging that there were clashes between protesters and police.

“But the bands of Sinaloa or the musicians from the bands of Sinaloa protest have every right to protest,” he said.

Mexico News Daily 

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

Why are Mexicans considered one of the oldest civilizations in the world?

MND Staff - 0
From the Olmecs to the Mexica, Mexico has a long history of human civilization - but how long ago did it begin?
Banda musicians in Mazatlán

Local culture or racket? Banda music on the beach divides Mazatlán

MND Staff - 5
A viral video of banda musicians on a Mazatlán beach prompted online and offline debate over cultural identity, tourism and gentrification.
Jesus carries the cross, in a scene from the 2023 Iztapalapa Passion Play.

Iztapalapa’s renowned Passion Play celebrates its 181st year

MND Staff - 1
Christopher Gómez, 22, of Iztapalapa has spent months training for the physically demanding role of Jesus Christ.