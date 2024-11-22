Friday, November 22, 2024
HomeCulture
CultureMexico City Plus

Mexico City’s Palacio de Bellas Artes celebrates its 90th anniversary

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Façade of Palacio de Bellas Artes Museum in Mexico City.
Located in the heart of Mexico City, Palacio de Bellas Artes is famous for its permanent collection, which includes 18 works by renowned Mexican artists and famed muralists of the early 20th century. (Rafael Guajardo/Pexels)

The Palacio de Bellas Artes Museum in Mexico City, one of Mexico’s iconic symbols for arts and culture, is celebrating its 90th anniversary with a series of special events. From a mariachi performance to a light show, conferences, exhibitions and more, the activities aim to celebrate one of the country’s most important cultural venues.

Located in the Historic Center of Mexico City next to the Alameda Central Park, Palacio de Bellas Artes opened its doors on Sept. 29, 1934. The palace museum, originally called the Museum of Plastic Arts, opened two months later.

Initially known as the Museum of Fine Arts, it was the first art museum in Mexico to showcase artistic objects for public appreciation. 

 Today, the museum stands out for its permanent collection, which comprises 18 works by renowned Mexican artists such as José Clemente Orozco, Diego Rivera, David Alfaro Siqueiros, and other famed muralists of the early 20th century. Their large-format murals decorate the museum’s walls and reflect social and political issues of the time. 

 Since 1968, the museum’s exhibition halls have been dubbed the Museum of the Palace of Fine Arts.

Bellas Artes 90th anniversary events

The celebration will take place in the museum’s mural area, and will include the following events:

Tuesday, Nov. 26 

The round of events will kick off at 6:00 p.m., with the talk “Alan Glass, Surrealism and the Cosmic Egg.” The talk, which relates to the museum’s current Alan Glass exhibit, is organized by two of the exhibition’s co-curators: U.S. art historian Abigail Susik and Xavier de la Riva, who will discuss the symbol of the egg as an innate entity for surrealism and its presence in Alan Glass’s works.

Wednesday, Nov. 27 

The Youth Institute’s Big Band Jazz, featuring young people from different municipalities of Mexico City, will give a concert performing jazz songs and covers of popular songs. The event starts at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 28 

  • At 6 p.m., a talk titled “To Conjugate in the Future,” will explore the museum’s future and its relationship with art, culture and communities.
  • At 7 p.m., the museum’s architecture coordinator, Vera Rosenblueth, will present a light show that will illuminate murals in the museum’s permanent collection.

Friday, Nov. 29

  • At 12 p.m., the improvisation group ensemble 2ConbajoS will perform an interactive show with the public.
  • The Mariachi Real de Jalisco and the Chorus of the Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández will perform at 4:00 p.m.
Bird's eye view of Palacio de Bellas Artes Museum in Mexico City.
The celebration will take place in the museum’s mural area, featuring unique exhibits and musical displays. (Bhargava Marripati/Pexels)

Saturday, Nov. 30

To wrap up, the Buenrostro Group, which combines a variety of musical genres including traditional sounds of jarochos, cumbias, and sambas mixed with rock and jazz, will perform at 4:00 p.m.

 In addition to these events, attendees can visit the museum’s several expositions, including the photographic exposition “90 years of the Palace of Fine Arts: Memory of art and architecture.”  

About the Palacio de Bellas Artes 

 The Palace of Bellas Artes was designed by Italian architect Adamo Boari, the same man who designed the Palacio de Correos (the Mail Palace) in the city’s Historic Center. Besides its distinct architecture, the Palacio de Bellas Artes is renowned for the glass curtain of its theater, which depicts the Popocatépetl volcano and the Iztaccíhuatl mountain. The curtain was crafted by the Tiffany Studios in New York.

The venue, also home to the Arts and Literature Ministry of Mexico (INBAL), has hosted performances by great national and international artists, including opera singers, orchestras and various children’s theater productions. It has also been the site of historic moments, such as the fundraising campaign to settle the debt from the expropriation of the oil industry, and Miguel Alemán’s inauguration as president.

With reports from Infobae

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Orbita, one of the best clubs in CDMX

The coolest places to go out in Mexico City right now, according to a music lover

Camila Sánchez Bolaño - 0
Whether you crave the jukebox, a vinyl DJ or even a cup of coffee, there's a nightspot for you in the Mexican capital.
Pedro Páramo Netflix

Rodrigo Prieto’s ‘Pedro Páramo’ is a sharp reinterpretation of the Mexican classic

Carolina Alvarado - 1
Juan Rulfo's magnum opus is brought back to the screen again in what might be the best interpretation yet.
Albert Blair and Antonieta Rivas Mercado with their son

The Mexican Revolution’s forgotten British hero

MND Staff - 0
Heroism, tragedy and a hint of the supernatural all played a role in one of the revolution's most unlikely tales.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC