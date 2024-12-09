Be a cultured capitalino this month with these highbrow events

If there’s one thing we can all agree on about Mexico City, it’s that boredom is hard to come by in this sprawling capital. Here, there is always something to do. Whether it’s gallery openings, new restaurants, shows, concerts, or parades, the options are endless. This December, there’s no excuse not to explore the culture the city has on offer in full.

Still, with so many choices available, it’s easy to fall into a routine and do the same things repeatedly. But fear not! If you’re looking to close 2024 on an exciting note, here are three popular — and relatively new — cultural experiences that you probably haven’t heard of.

The best cultural plans to enjoy this December in Mexico City

Cenas Literarias

From the creative minds of Karla Gabriela Chichil (better known as Karla Museos) and Chef Rómulo Mendoza of the Mexican restaurant Roldán 37 comes an immersive theatrical and culinary experience dubbed Cenas Literarias, or Literary Dinners, that take guests on a historical journey through time.

Held monthly, these literary dinners invite diners to enjoy a theatrical representation of a classic Mexican book or a significant historical moment while savoring Mexican dishes inspired by these events.

“The event combines gastronomy, theater, and literature,” Karla told me in an interview. “We aim to reinterpret a book or a passage in history to exalt Mexican culture.”

One of the most popular literary dinners is based on the best-selling Mexican book Arráncame La Vida (Tear This Heart Out) by Ángeles Mastretta. The story follows a young woman who marries an older, controlling man during the post-revolutionary years in Mexico. In a creative twist, the theatrical representation tells a story passage from the perspective of the protagonist’s friends.

“The experience seeks to give voice to female figures, to rescue them,” Karla said.

The dinners have also featured stories inspired by Mexico’s Independence in September, Day of the Dead in November, and anecdotes from the lives of Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo throughout the year. The menus, drawing inspiration from these events, include chiles en nogada, mole, and Mexican sweet delicacies, among other traditional dishes.

Karla says the most successful literary dinner – and the story that inspired the idea to host literary dinners over a year ago – is the one based on the international best-selling novel Como Agua Para Chocolate (Like Water for Chocolate) by Mexican author Laura Esquivel.

Set against the backdrop of the Mexican Revolution and told through Mexican recipes, the book follows Tita, a young woman forbidden by her mother to marry Pedro, the love of her life. The experience recreates recipes from the book while diners enjoy a live representation of a book passage.

The December literary dinner is inspired by Como Agua Para Chocolate. The show will feature the recipe “Quails in Rose Petals,” while Esperanza, Tita’s niece (and the book’s narrator), tells stories about her beloved aunt.

When? Dec. 12, 14, 20, and 21.

Dec. 12, 14, 20, and 21. Where? Roldán 37, Mexico City Historic Center.

Roldán 37, Mexico City Historic Center. Reservations: WhatsApp 55 1173 0680.

All literary dinners feature live music and acting.

Cinema Concert Orchestra – Ghibli Concert, Amélie and Cinema Paradiso

If you love movies and movie soundtracks, this experience is for you.

Combining film and music, the Cinema Concert Orchestra enhances movie screenings by performing the film’s soundtrack in real-time. Founded in 2022 by the production company Cinema Concert Club under the direction of Laura Reyes, the Mexican music ensemble specializes in performing live soundtracks, adding an emotional layer to iconic films.

In December, the orchestra will perform the soundtrack of the French movie Amélie, music from several Japanese films by Studio Ghibli, and the iconic soundtrack of Cinema Paradiso.

The orchestra, composed of over 40 musicians, strives to stay true to the movie’s soundtrack while contributing its own creativity.

“We try to make sure that the music is very similar to what is heard in the movies, but that it does not lose our own contribution as artists,” Reyes told Milenio in an interview.

When? Dec. 13, 14, and 15.

Dec. 13, 14, and 15. Where? Ángela Peralta Theater, Aristóteles Street, s/n, Polanco.

Ángela Peralta Theater, Aristóteles Street, s/n, Polanco. Reservations: Here.

Noche de Museos

With over 150 museums, Mexico City is one of the cities with the most museums in the world. To promote interest in the city’s museums, the Ministry of Culture launched the program Museum’s Nights in 2009, inviting residents and visitors to explore the city’s museums after dark through special activities and events.

Museum Nights takes place on the last Wednesday of every month and features a wide range of cultural activities from musical performances to movie screenings, special exhibitions, and more.

In November, Museum’s Nights celebrated its 15th anniversary. This included a bike ride from the Museum of the Mexican Revolution to the Living Museum of Muralism, the El Chopo Cultural Market and the Mexico City Museum, in addition to concerts and other special events.

Each month, around 80 museums participate in Noche de Museos, including prominent locations, such as:

Palacio de Bellas Artes Museum

Anthropology National Museum

Tamayo Museum

Anahuacalli Museum

Antiguo Colegio de San Ildefonso Museum

Chocolate Museum

National Art Museum

Ahead of the last Wednesday of each month, the official X account of Noche de Museos announces the museums participating in the event and the activities they will host. Most of these activities are free of charge.

Typically, Noche de Museos adjusts its events to commemorate special celebrations held during that month. For December, expect Christmas concerts (known as Villancicos in Mexico) and Christmas-themed activities.

The first Noche de Museos was held in Berlin, Germany, in 1977, when museums stayed open at night and featured special activities to promote culture. Since then, some 130 cities around the world have joined the cultural initiative.

Are there any December culture events in Mexico City that we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

Gaby Solís is a Mexican lawyer turned full-time writer. She was born and raised in Guadalajara and covers business, culture, lifestyle and travel for Mexico News Daily. You can follow her lifestyle blog Dunas y Palmeras.