Meet Mexico City’s newest taquera: Dua Lipa

Mexico-based fans of British singer Dua Lipa won’t want to miss her taquería in Mexico City, opening for a limited time Dec. 1 to 5.

Warner Music Mexico announced the opening of the British singer’s temporary taco shop, Tacos La Dua, on Wednesday. The pop-up celebrates Dua Lipa’s arrival in Mexico, the last stop on her international Radical Optimism Tour. La Dua, a collaboration with Los Caramelos taquería, will be located at Avenida Michoacán 93 in the trendy neighborhood of La Condesa. The pop-up will feature a special menu in honor of the singer, as well as souvenirs, artist merch and “photo ops,” all accompanied by the singer’s greatest hits.

¡la próxima semana tenemos planazo en Taquería La Dua!

vamos a celebrar en grande la llegada de @DUALIPA a la CDMX con el Radical Optimism Tour 🌮 nos vemos del 1 al 5 de diciembre

horario: 12:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

dirección: Av. Michoacán 93, Condesa pic.twitter.com/ISggc2UAZH — Warner Music México (@warnermusicmex) November 26, 2025

The menu, dubbed the La Dua special package, costs 249 pesos (US $13) and includes the Radical Optimism Taco (a northern-style caramelo with beef barbacoa, cheese and beans), the Houdini (a crispy pork rink taco) and the María Taco (arranchera steak) along with themed drinks and soup.

Taquería La Dua will be open from noon to midnight, complementing the concert experience, as diners can enjoy tacos before or after the show while still immersed in the Dua Lipa world.

The singer’s other official CDMX pop-up will be a “Book Tasting” featuring cocktails and book discussions at La Americana book store, also in the Condesa neighborhood.

Mexican fans feel a special connection with Dua Lipa as she has publicly expressed her love for Mexico City, a place she has frequently visited. In her newsletter Service 95, the singer has said Mexico City is one of her “favorite places in the world,” while recommending her readers places to see in the capital.

This will not be Dua Lipa’s first tour in Mexico. In 2022, she performed before 65,000 fans in Mexico City’s Foro Sol, now called Estadio GNP Seguros. This time around, she’ll perform three nights on Dec. 1, 2 and 5 at the same venue, with ticket prices ranging from 829 to 3,880 pesos (US $45 to $211).

With reports from CDMX Secreta