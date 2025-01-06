‘Emilia Pérez’ wins best picture at the 2025 edition of the Golden Globes

The Netflix production “Emilia Pérez” won in four categories at Sunday’s Golden Globe awards, including Best Film (Comedy or Musical), Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language), Best Supporting Actress (Zoe Saldaña) and Best Song (“El Mal”).

The musical crime comedy about a Mexican drug trafficker who transitions to womanhood and starts a new life was the most-nominated film at the U.S. awards ceremony, with 10 nominations.

Emilia Pérez Wins Best Picture – Musical/Comedy | 82nd Annual Golden Globes

“In these troubled times, I hope that ‘Emilia Pérez’ will be a beacon of light for those of us not lucky enough to count among their friends a woman as powerful and passionate as Karla Sofía Gascón,” French director Jacques Audiard said during his acceptance speech.

“Emilia Pérez” was inspired by a chapter in Boris Rason’s novel “Écoute.” It features the Mexican cartel boss Manitas, played by Spanish transgender actress Karla Sofía Gascón, on his journey to becoming a woman. To avoid detection in the criminal underworld, he kidnaps a lawyer, Rita (Zoé Saldaña), who is tasked with finding the right doctor to perform the surgeries needed for his transition.

How many prizes has “Emilia Pérez” won this awards season?

The film premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, where it won a Jury Prize, and its four leads, including Mexican actress Adriana Paz, received a combined best actress award.

It was the opening night film at the Morelia International Film Festival in October and has accumulated 62 awards and 151 nominations to date, including 15 nominations in various categories for the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16.

“Emilia Pérez” is also currently leading the Oscar shortlists in several categories including twice in Music (Original Song), International Feature Film, Sound, Makeup and Hairstyling and Original Score.

