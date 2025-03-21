Fundación Calosa: A beacon of contemporary art in the Bajío 

Located in the heart of Irapuato, Guanajuato, the Fundación Calosa exists as an essential reference for contemporary art in the Bajío. Founded seven years ago with the mission of democratizing access to art, this non-profit organization has managed to consolidate itself as a space for meeting, dialogue and artistic education. Its impact goes beyond the exhibition of first-rate works: the Fundación Calosa seeks to transform the perception of art and encourage collecting in a region where the cultural offering of this type is limited.

Decentralizing art

Historically, Mexico’s cultural offerings have been concentrated in Mexico City, leaving other regions with less access to world-class contemporary art exhibitions. This impacts both artists and consumers, since artists have to travel to Mexico City to show their artistic work or to attend major exhibitions. Fundación Calosa has taken on the challenge of decentralizing the Mexican art scene by offering a space where national and international artists can exhibit their work without having to travel to the capital.

Espacio Calosa, the gallery in which the foundation is based, has become a model for how private initiatives can contribute to the dissemination of art and culture in the country. “Our goal is to bring art closer to more people, offering first-rate exhibitions and an educational program at no cost,” explains Lorena Chávez, founder of the institution and a businesswoman committed to the transformative force that access to art can have on people’s lives and minds.

A space for the community

The Fundación Calosa is not only an exhibition center but also a place to meet and learn. Its educational program includes workshops, wine tastings, and activities for children and emerging artists. Events such as Calosa Niños seek to engage new generations in art appreciation, while Noches Calosa allows adult visitors to explore the exhibitions at extended hours, prioritizing socializing and dialogue around art and taking into consideration the long work shifts that people usually have in this part of the country.

World-class exhibitions: Chiharu Shiota at Calosa

One of the foundation’s most recent accomplishments is the recently inaugurated exhibition “The Soul Journey” by renowned Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota. Famous for her monumental installations created with webs of interwoven threads, Shiota offers a unique sensory experience that explores memory, the body and human emotions. This exhibition is free, reflecting Calosa’s commitment to accessibility and artistic quality.

“To experience art is to embark the soul on a journey, to explore the depths of human consciousness. As visitors tour the exhibition at Fundación Calosa, they will engage with various works of art that deal with life, death and connection. The purpose of art is to look beyond our mundane lives”, says Chiharu Shirota about her exhibition at the Espacio Calosa.

This exhibition will be open to the public at no cost until June, and you can visit Monday through Friday.

The future of collecting and emerging art

One of the foundation’s pillars is to encourage art collecting as a tool for social transformation. “Supporting living artists is fundamental. Buying art is not only an aesthetic act, but also a political one; it is a form of support for the hard work and research involved in creating,” Lorena Chávez told Newsweek En Español earlier this year. The Foundation has promoted the acquisition of works by emerging artists, demonstrating that it is possible to start a collection with an accessible budget.

From its headquarters in Irapuato, the Calosa Foundation is redefining the art scene in the Bajío and beyond, functioning as an example for similar spaces outside Mexico City. Its work not only challenges Mexico’s cultural centralization but also inspires other initiatives to follow. In a country where art is often perceived as a luxury for the few, projects like Calosa demonstrate that culture can and should be accessible to all.

Camila Sánchez Bolaño is a journalist, feminist, bookseller, lecturer, and cultural promoter and is the former Editor in Chief of Newsweek en Español magazine.