Monday, February 24, 2025
HomeCulture
CultureEl Bajío

Jalisco mandates music and tech classrooms in all public schools by 2027

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
With the program Jalisco con Estrella (Star Jalisco), the state government wants to make music and technology priority areas of public education. (@PabloLemusN/X)
With the program Jalisco con Estrella (Star Jalisco), the state government wants to make music and technology priority areas of public education. (@PabloLemusN/X)

Public schools in the state of Jalisco will become the first in Mexico to require technology and music education, according to an announcement on Friday by Governor Pab lo Lemus.

As part of a new multi-year program called “Jalisco con Estrella” (Star Jalisco), the state government seeks to achieve two priorities: the comprehensive rehabilitation and modernization of more than 7,000 public schools, as well as making it mandatory for all levels to be equipped with technology and music classrooms.

Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus announced the Jalisco con Estrella program at a Guadalajara secondary school on Friday.
Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus announced the Jalisco con Estrella program at a Guadalajara secondary school on Friday. (@PabloLemusN/X)

“All … 7,200 preschools, primary and secondary schools, will have a music classroom. Not only will they have computers, but they will also have musical instruments,” Governor Lemus said during a ceremony in which he distributed guitars, cellos and other instruments to students of secondary public school 56 Juana de Asbaje in the capital of Guadalajara.  

During the event, the secondary school’s String Orchestra and School Mariachi performed classic songs including “Cielito Lindo” and “Guadalajara, Guadalajara.” 

According to Jalisco Education Minister Juan Carlos Flores Miramontes, the Jalisco government has provided 266 schools in 71 municipalities with musical instruments. 

During his presentation at the event, Miramontes shared that this year, he hopes for “10 new orchestras” in “every corner of Jalisco.” The “Jalisco con Estrella” program will have an initial budget of 5 billion pesos (US $245 million) and school renovations are expected to be completed before the end of 2027.

In January, Lemus led the symbolic delivery of LEGO RobotiX kits to enhance students’ STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) abilities. This year, the local government handed out 42 LEGO RobotiX Kits to Jalisco schools, designed according to each educational level. 

Fundación RobotiX, which organizes the global competition FIRST LEGO League in Mexico, provides robotics materials, training and strategic guidance to teachers and school administrators nationwide.

“If we compare ourselves with other states in Mexico, we are many steps ahead to be able to guarantee a much more promising future for our girls and boys,” Lemus said. “The educational system of Jalisco will be an example at the national level.” 

Lemus added that these actions and other educational programs developed by Jalisco’s education minister are evolving to adapt to current times and meet contemporary teaching methods for children.

According to a press release, the general director of Grupo RobotiX, Roberto Saint Martin, said that 1,600 schools throughout Mexico receive education and materials from RobotiX and that the goal is to add 85 more participating schools in Jalisco in the next few years.

With reports from El Informador, Quadratín and El Occidental

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Why do Mexicans have two last names?

Why do Mexicans have two last names?

Sandra Gancz Kahan - 5
It's a very popular question, with a surprising answer — but as usual, it's Spain's fault.
The Chalcatzingo Portal to the Underworld

Olmec ‘Portal to the Underworld’ returns home to Morelos

MND Staff - 3
More than 60 years after being stolen, the ancient stone carving is back in its place of origin.
El Terrible Juan has four locations in Guadalajara: Chapalita, Providencia, La Estancia and Colonia Americana.

GDL coffee shop is among world’s 100 best

MND Staff - 1
The high-ranking Guadalajara coffee shop recently celebrated 10 years of operation at its flagship location in Colonia Americana.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC