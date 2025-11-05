Made in Mexico: Rufino Tamayo

Talking about art in Mexico without Rufino Tamayo is almost unthinkable. He

bequeathed us not only a striking museum but a singular example of artistic

independence: the painter who quietly refused the didactic certainties of the great

muralists and, in doing so, reimagined what Mexican art could be.

Tamayo’s world was one of color and form before it was a site for ideology. In the

decades after the Revolution, Diego Rivera, José Clemente Orozco and David Alfaro

Siqueiros proclaimed muralism the legitimate voice of the nation — public frescoes that

would educate, mobilize and narrate history. Tamayo found this insistence suffocating.

He distrusted doctrine and art as a tool of instruction. Yet his rejection was

not empty of consequence. Even when he turned away from explicitly political

narratives, his choices — palette, subject, shape — carried a quiet politics that helped

steer the next generation. He was a pioneer who preferred the interior life of the canvas

to the podium.

Making Rufino Tamayo

Rufino del Carmen Arellanes Tamayo was born in 1899 in the city of Oaxaca into a modest

artisanal household. His father made shoes. His mother sewed. Orphaned young — his

father gone, his mother dead — he was sent to Mexico City to live with uncles who sold

fruit in La Merced market. The Revolution raged as he arrived, but Tamayo’s revolution

was visual. He fell for the saturated flesh of markets, the watermelon’s deep blush. In

the small observations of daily life, he began, without knowing it, to form a theory of

color.

Pressed by his uncles to study commerce, he chose the only painting school in Mexico

City instead: the Academy of San Carlos, where he trained from 1917 to 1920. His first

professional post, after the Revolution, was head of Ethnographic Drawing at the

National Museum of Archaeology, History and Ethnography. Tamayo later said that

those years taught him more than any school or atelier: how to pare down a line, how to

distill a face. He argued — provocatively — that the muted ochres and slate blues that

recur in his work were the true colors of Mexico: the colors of poverty. Whether you

agree or not, it was his way of seeing the country.

Looking outward

While muralism gathered political energy in the 1920s, Tamayo looked outward. He

studied Van Gogh’s brushwork, flirted with Gauguin’s palette and absorbed the European

avant-garde. By the late 1920s, he followed many compatriots to New York, the cultural

capital for restless artists searching for answers beyond nationalist didacticism. There,

in the restless arc of modern art, Tamayo found the means to mix international forms

with Mexican matter, braiding modernist structures and Indigenous motifs into a new

grammar.

The two world wars had left a tremor in global culture — an anxiety, a collapse of easy

meanings — and Tamayo felt it. By the late 1940s, his canvases grew schematic and

abstract: figures condensed into planes, color deployed as narrative force. His New York

years were formative enough to merit a Smithsonian exhibition decades later. He also

began buying and befriending contemporaries, collecting works that would populate the

museum he and his wife would later found.

Love and business

Olga Flores Rivas entered his life amid paint and music. In 1933, Tamayo was working

on the mural “Music and Song” at the National School of Music when Olga, a young piano

student, brusquely told him, “I don’t like your painting.” He laughed. Three months later,

they married in a church ceremony that surprised acquaintances. Tamayo, the liberal,

the iconoclast, in a sanctuary; Olga scandalizing friends in a gray tailored suit with red

trim. She believed, without equivocation, that his gift outshone her own. She abandoned

a performing career to become his advocate, the tireless force who opened New York

salons and Parisian galleries to his work.

Tamayo, for his part, curated a public myth: the Indigenous Zapotec orphan who had

become an artist. The biography was part persona and part strategy, and it worked.

Olga’s promotion and Tamayo’s self-making won him solo shows in New York,

commissions for public buildings in Mexico, Paris, Puerto Rico and Houston, and a

place at the 1950 Venice Biennale.

Made in Mexico: Rufino Tamayo

Those commissions put him at odds with the muralists’ doctrine. Rivera, Siqueiros and

Orozco had prescribed a single kind of national art: monumental, politicized murals.

Easel painting was suspect, a bourgeois indulgence. But Mexico was changing. As the

state consolidated its institutions, the rhetoric of a unitary national identity — an almost

romantic recovery of pre-Hispanic grandeur — became less binding. The nation faced a

practical contradiction: land reform and agrarian struggle sat beside industrial projects

and a desire to be modern. How to express a Mexico that could honor its past and yet

claim a place on the international stage?

An artistic fusion

Tamayo proposed an elegant compromise. He borrowed elements of the international

avant-garde like expressionist color and cubist simplification, and applied them to Mexican

subjects. The result felt simultaneously provincial and universal, images rooted in local

life that could also travel. His Zapotec heritage and affection for popular and pre-

Hispanic art remained central: watermelons, circus performers, handicrafts, ordinary

animals recur as motifs, not as mere nostalgia but as compressed, potent signifiers of

daily life.

Color was Tamayo’s language. He argued that bright, saturated hues belonged to the

aspirational classes, the palette of what Mexicans desired. The earthy tones — the subdued reds, the heavy blues — that he favored were, to him, the street’s honest hues,

the chroma of everyday survival. He painted the dignity of restraint.

A Mexican universalism

As he aged, Tamayo’s argument broadened. He and a cohort of thinkers saw Mexican

culture as a hybrid of the ancient and the modern, with the sacred and the technological

woven together. For Tamayo, the political act was not a muralized tract. It was the

decision to address universal questions — life, death, existence, the cosmos — through

Mexican eyes. Identity, he believed, need not be sloganized. It could be simple and

human, a universal creative will expressed through local forms.

Museum and collection

Olga and Rufino confessed in different interviews to the private pain of childlessness, but

they soon found their cure in their legacy project. They amassed a remarkable collection

of modern and pre-Hispanic art and founded the Olga and Rufino Tamayo Foundation.

From that impulse rose the Museo Tamayo Arte Contemporáneo, a compact, discerning

institution holding works by Francis Bacon, Jean Dubuffet, Pablo Picasso, Mark Rothko

and Joan Miró alongside contemporary Mexican artists. The building, by Abraham

Zabludovsky and Teodoro González de León reads like a modern archaeological plinth

sitting in Chapultepec, with pre-Hispanic memory refracted through concrete and light.

In Oaxaca, they established a companion museum housing Rufino’s deep collection of

pre-Hispanic pieces, objects he studied and used as a formal reference until the end. His

museums are as much intellectual acts as architectural ones, repositories of the

affinities that shaped his eye.

Where to find Tamayo

National Museum of Anthropology, Mexico City: “Duality” (1964). A mural roughly

12 meters wide, it sets Quetzalcoatl, the feathered serpent, against Tezcatlipoca,

the jaguar — antagonists whose struggle animates Nahua cosmology. It is one of

his great public syntheses.

Palacio de Bellas Artes, Mexico City: “Birth of Our Nationality” (1952) and “Mexico of Today” (1953). The first stages the encounter between Europeanized culture

and pre-Hispanic worlds; the second celebrates art, science and technique as

pillars of modern Mexico.

Museo de Arte Moderno, Mexico City: houses 38 works and remains

indispensable to understanding his range.

Dallas Museum of Art: “The Man” (1953). Commissioned to express ties across

the border, Tamayo painted a rooted figure reaching toward the sky — an image of

a person seeking a place in the cosmos. That, for Tamayo, was the universal in

the Mexican. My personal favorite.

Art Institute of Chicago: fifteen works that chart his stylistic evolution.

New York’s MoMA and The Met: substantial holdings (MoMA nearly 40 works,

the Met about 26), though not always on view.

Paris: “Prometheus Bringing Fire to Men” (1958), painted for a UNESCO

conference room, remains a striking statement.

Rufino Tamayo’s reputation has sometimes been reduced to a charming

shorthand — watermelons and earthen palettes — but that shortcut obscures a richer

truth. He loved Mexico with the devotion of someone who reads its streets like scripture:

its colors, its crafts, its everyday rituals. His artistic argument was as much aesthetic as

it was civic. Remain connected to the essentials of your culture, and from that

rootedness, allow your work to speak to the world.

María Meléndez is a Mexico City food blogger and influencer.