Made in Mexico: Teresa Margolles and the dissection of violence through art

When I decide what to write about, my first impulse is always the same: to make you fall

in love with Mexico and its people. That’s why I often avoid the uncomfortable subjects.

But there are moments when it feels impossible to talk about anything other than

violence. In those moments, art offers something invaluable: a way to exorcise what we

fear, or at least to face it. Art is, in the end, a form of catharsis.

Today I want to talk about Teresa Margolles — because she is one of the few Mexican

artists who has faced our violence head-on. Her work is blunt, unsettling, even violent,

and it reminds us that the victims we read about were human beings, not faceless

numbers. In a week that many of us came face to face with momentous violence in the fallout of the killing of “El Mencho,” it seems a good time to reflect on what these experiences mean on a personal level.

Confronting violence through art

Margolles is controversial for two reasons: her work isn’t “beautiful,” and it’s conceptual.

For many people, that kind of art barely qualifies as art at all.

If you hate contemporary art, I get it. It can seem absurd to stare at the strangest object

in a gallery and be told it’s your job to find the meaning. But here’s the thing: art in every

era has reflected the politics and beliefs of its time. By the late nineteenth century,

artists began to care less about technical perfection and more about provoking

thought — about using art to make us question what we take for granted.

I know that might sound like theory-speak, but stay with me — Margolles turns that idea

into something tangible.

The making of an artist

Teresa Margolles was born in Culiacán, Sinaloa, in 1963. She studied at the Directorate

for the Promotion of Regional Culture in her home state, trained as a forensic technician

at Mexico City’s Forensic Medical Service (SEMEFO) in 1990, and later earned a

degree in Communication Sciences at UNAM.

She has said that photography and the visual arts gave her the courage to enter the

morgue — and that’s where her art began.

With other Mexican artists, she founded the collective SEMEFO, where she refined her

voice and thematic focus. After leaving the group, her solo career propelled her to

international prominence in the art world.

Facing violence head-on

What makes Margolles’s work so singular is that she doesn’t speak abstractly about

death, nor does she hide it behind allegory. She confronts us directly with what we

refuse to see: the physical remains of violence itself.

Her materials are the traces of crime and death — clothing, hair, bones, sheets stained

with blood, dirt from mass graves, shards of glass from shootouts. For Margolles, these

are not just symbols. They are evidence.

Through them, she forces us to ask: Who were these people? In what social and

economic conditions did they live? What role do institutions — political, economic and

media — play in turning violence into a normalized backdrop of daily life?

‘What Else Could We Talk About?’ (2009)

In 2009, the same year President Felipe Calderón declared his “war on drugs,” the

Venice Biennale invited Margolles to represent Mexico. Her exhibition, titled “What Else

Could We Talk About?” posed a direct question to the Mexican government. In the midst

of a national war, she argued, talking about anything else would be obscene.

The main piece, “Cleaning,” used rags once employed to wipe blood from murder scenes

in Ciudad Juárez. Dried, shipped to Venice and rehydrated, they became the tools with

which the pavilion’s floors were mopped for six months.

Inside the palace, visitors encountered blood-soaked fabrics embroidered in gold thread

with narco messages — “See, hear and be silent” and “So they learn to respect” — and gold jewelry embedded with glass shards from shootouts, imitating diamonds.

Denunciation or repetition of violence?

Most critics see Margolles as a protest artist who gives visibility to Mexico’s invisible

victims. But others raise difficult questions: when human remains become art materials,

are we witnessing a denunciation of violence or its repetition?

In other words, when objects tied to victims enter museums and galleries, do those

individuals become mere components of an artwork, stripped again of identity and

agency?

Margolles’s defenders say her goal is clear: to expose the state’s failures, the inequality

that makes victims vulnerable and the collective numbness that turns tragedy into

routine. Her adversaries argue that she profits from the same violence she critiques.

This tension is the point. The ethical discomfort her work provokes is precisely where its

political force lies. There are no clean metaphors here, no soothing explanations. Only

one question persists: what are we willing to tolerate, in our streets and in our

museums, when it comes to murdered bodies?

Breaking the politics of denial

The value of Margolles’s art is not in its beauty but in its confrontation. It breaks what I

call Mexico’s “politics of denial.” In cities like Ciudad Juárez, officials and business elites

often minimize violence, blaming “perception” or “media exaggeration” to protect tourism

and investment.

Margolles builds the archives the state refuses to: not files or photographs, but

contaminated matter that cannot be cleaned: morgue water, bloodied cloths, fractured

glass, rubble from collapsed buildings. These are materials that document femicides,

disappearances and economic precarity. Her work aligns with the silent labor of

activists and families who have spent years recording cases ignored by the authorities.

She also unsettles the privileged viewer. By transporting these residues of violence to

global art centers — Venice, Berlin, Madrid, New York — she reminds spectators that the

comfort of the wealthy world rests partly on the precarious lives of others: maquila

workers, migrants, young people drawn into the drug trade and women killed on the city’s

peripheries. The unspoken question is simple: Who can afford not to talk about

violence?

Does her art help or hurt?

The first time I saw a Teresa Margolles piece in person was in 2012 at the University

Museum of Contemporary Art (MUAC) in Mexico City. The work, “The

Promise,” consisted of moving an abandoned public housing unit from Ciudad Juárez to

the museum, where it was slowly crushed.

Over six months, its remains collapsed gradually until rubble covered the entire gallery

floor. The piece recalled that, between 2007 and 2012, around 160,000 people fled

Juárez because of violence.

From Mexico City, Juárez can feel distant in every sense, but that installation closed the

gap. It made the crisis tangible.

Margolles’s later works were even harder to stomach — literally. Some made me ill. Yet

ever since, I cannot read a news report on violence without thinking differently about the

people behind the numbers. My empathy changed.

Margolles’s art disgusts me. It makes me dizzy. But precisely because of that, it

achieves what the artist intends. It makes me feel and think in equal measure.

Art doesn’t have to please us. It only has to move us — and sometimes, that is its most

important task.

Maria Meléndez writes for Mexico News Daily in Mexico City.