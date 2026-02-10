Tuesday, February 10, 2026
HomeCulture
CultureMexico City Plus

Landmark works of Mexican art, unseen for 2 decades, go on view in Mexico City

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Diego Rivera's 1943 portrait of Natasha Gelman, who assembled the Gelman collection along with her husband, Jacques Gelman. (Secretaría de Cultura)

Sixty-eight landmark works from the renowned Gelman Collection of 20th-century Mexican art — including paintings by Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera — will go on view in Mexico this month for the first time in nearly two decades.

The exhibit is set to open Feb. 17 at the Museum of Modern Art (MAM) in Mexico City’s Chapultepec Park and close May 17. 

It marks the start of a new international tour for what the Ministry of Culture calls “one of the most representative collections of 20th-century Mexican modern art.”

Assembled by collectors Jacques and Natasha Gelman beginning in the 1940s, the 68 works form part of a larger 160-piece ensemble that was placed under the management of the Madrid-based Banco Santander Foundation just last month.

The collection has largely been out of public view since 2008.

The Mexico City show will feature paintings and photographs that helped define modern Mexican identity, from muralism to avant-garde experimentation. The exhibit’s title is “Modern Narratives: Emblematic Works from the Gelman Santander Collection.”

Jacques Gelman was born to well-to-do Jewish parents in St. Petersburg, Russia, and left in the 1920s after the Bolshevik Revolution, eventually moving to Mexico and meeting his future wife, Eastern European émigré Natasha Zahalka.

Together they built several significant collections, including European modern art, pre‑Columbian sculpture, and, most famously, their collection of Mexican modern art, with key works by Kahlo, Rivera, Rufino Tamayo, María Izquierdo and others. 

“It is very significant and symbolic that the itinerary of this new stage begins in the country of origin of the artists who make it up and where the collection was created,” Culture Minister Claudia Curiel de Icaza said in a press release.

Originally, the exhibit was to debut this summer in Spain, where Banco Santander is headquartered. However, 27 of the works are National Artistic Monuments under Mexican law, restricting their mobility and prompting the upcoming Mexico City show.

Frida Kahlo is represented by 10 oil paintings, including “Self-Portrait with Necklace” (1933), “Diego on My Mind” (1943) and “Self-Portrait with Monkeys” (1943).

Rivera’s 1943 oil “Calla Lily Vendor” anchors the section on the tensions between tradition and modernity.

Works by Tamayo, Izquierdo, José Clemente Orozco, David Alfaro Siqueiros, Gunther Gerzso, Carlos Mérida, Jesús Reyes Ferreira and Lola Álvarez Bravo round out the show, which is divided into four sections: portraits, nature, Mexican identity and the paradoxes of modernity. 

With reports from El País, La Jornada and The Art Newspaper

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 13DICIEMBRE2025.- A poco más de tres meses del partido programado entre la selección de México vs Portugal, los trabajos en la periferia del ahora llamado estadio Banorte, avanzan a marchas forzadas, para lograr terminar en tiempo y forma.

Could Estadio Azteca be stripped of its World Cup inauguration?

MND Staff - 0
A quarterly financial report submitted to the Mexico Stock Exchange last week by the stadium's ownership revealed that renovations are so far behind that FIFA could decide to relocate.
Veracruz Carnival

Veracruz Carnival comes to Mexico City bazaar this weekend

MND Staff - 0
Taking place in Mexico City's Roma neighborhood, the spirit of Veracruz will come alive through events featuring live music, traditional dances, artistic expressions, creative workshops and a market.
Great Comet of 1882

The day the world nearly ended and nobody — except one Mexican scientist — noticed

Bob Pateman - 2
In 1883, a comet so large it was capable of ending life on Earth narrowly missed the planet. The only person who noticed was a Mexican scientist, and almost no one believed him.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC