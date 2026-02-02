Monday, February 2, 2026
Mazatlán carnival expected to generate 1.2 billion pesos in economic impact

By MND Staff
A group, dressed as royalty, celebrating Mazatlán's carnival
Mazatlán's carnival dates back to 1898. (carnavalmazatlan.com)

Mexico’s Tourism Ministry projects that Mazatlán’s 2026 carnival will attract more than 1.26 million attendees and generate an estimated economic impact of 1.2 billion pesos (US $69 million), according to officials who presented the event’s details at the ministry’s Punto México space in Mexico City.

The 128th edition of one of Mexico’s most important carnivals, scheduled for Feb. 12-17, will celebrate the tambora — a traditional two-headed bass drum — as its central theme, honoring the instrument’s cultural significance in Sinaloa.

press conference Mazatlán carnival
The event, which runs from Feb. 12-17 in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, kicked off with a press conference led by Sinaloa Tourism Minister Mireya Sosa Osuna, Mazatlán Mayor Estrella Palacios Domínguez and Deputy Tourism Minister Nathalie Desplas Puel. (Tourism Ministry)

Deputy Tourism Minister Nathalie Desplas Puel said the carnival aligns with President Claudia Sheinbaum’s vision of promoting development with wellbeing and shared prosperity.

“The Mazatlán carnival raises its voice to tell the world that its history remains alive, that its music continues to set the pace and that its people continue celebrating with joy, unity and dignity,” Desplas said at Thursday’s presentation alongside Sinaloa Tourism Minister Mireya Sosa Osuna and Mazatlán Mayor Estrella Palacios Domínguez.

State officials estimate hotel occupancy will reach 87%, with approximately 92,000 tourists expected to contribute more than 1.1 billion pesos to the local economy. The event will benefit service providers, merchants, creative sectors and the cultural industry.

A special security operation involving 3,000 personnel from municipal, state and federal authorities will ensure safety during the festivities.

The carnival’s program includes coronations for the King of Joy (Feb. 12), the Queen of the Floral Games (Feb. 13), the Carnival Queen (Feb. 14) and the Children’s Queen (Feb. 16), as well as the traditional Naval Combat (Feb. 14) and carnival parades (Feb. 15 and 17).

Musical performances will feature Edén Muñoz, Yuridia and Belinda, with a special tribute to Germán Lizárraga accompanied by the Sinaloa Symphony Orchestra.

“We want to highlight our tambora music to all of Mexico and the world,” Palacios said. “We are very proud because these are our roots, and we want this year’s parade, cultural events and floats to bear the stamp of what makes us unique in Mazatlán.”

