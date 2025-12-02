Monday, December 1, 2025
HomeCulture
Culture

Mexico’s master weavers get year-round spotlight on Google Arts & Culture

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Mexican textile art
Whether they are loom weavers, rebozo makers, ikat technique practitioners, cotton dyers or clothing designers, Mexico's textile artisans are admired worldwide. (Google Arts & Culture)

Mexico’s federal government and Google are turning a national textile fair into a year-round digital showcase, using a new edition of “Tejidos de México” to spotlight artisans and their work.

The “Tejidos de México” project — hosted on Google Arts & Culture as part of the broader Crafted in Mexico initiative — brings together 32 short photo-and-video stories about artisans from six states.

mexican traditional dress
Colorful, intricately patterned and rich in tradition, crafted dresses are so connected to the culture that ordinary people around the world who see one are likely to say immediately, “That’s Mexico!” (@ccurieldeicaza/X)

Though the name of the online exhibit translates literally to “Textiles of Mexico,” it is billed in English as “Crafted in Mexico: Empowering stories of Mexico’s craft history, culture and communities.”

It walks viewers through techniques such as loom weaving, natural dyeing and resist-dye patterns, while tying those processes to family histories, community leadership and local economies.

The artisans featured are from Coahuila, México state, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Querétaro and Tlaxcala.

The collection focuses on creators linked to “Original, the Mexican Textile Art Encounter,” a major event organized by Mexico’s Ministry of Culture that brings together artisans from across the country to showcase and sell traditional textiles, promote fair trade and prevent plagiarism.

Held in late November, it gathers more than 400 master artisans from all 31 Mexican states and Mexico City.

The fifth edition — featuring exhibits, workshops and cultural exchanges — was held last week and over the weekend at the Los Pinos Cultural Complex in Mexico City’s Chapultepec Park, with an opening event staged nearby at the National Museum of Anthropology.

The event was framed as a celebration of traditional textiles and live music.

Culture officials describe “Tejidos de México” as both documentation and economic strategy.

The online platform is designed to promote manual labor, collective ownership and fairer relationships between the fashion and design industries and the communities that safeguard cultural heritage.

El tejido colectivo: 50 mujeres, un corazón

In practice, that means framing each profile around named artisans and collectives and pointing audiences toward ways to support their work under conditions officials say are more equitable.

The stories feature figures such as rebozo weaver Camelia Ramos Zamora (Malinalco, México state), who maintains a family workshop; weaver Crescencio Tlilayatzi Xochitemol (Santa María Tlacatecpac, Tlaxcala), who preserves an intricate ikat technique that can take months per piece; doll maker Josefina Pascual Cayetano (Amealco de Bonfil, Querétaro), who helped her collective, Artesanas Döngu, rethink the way in which Otomí dolls were valued in order to recognize the true price of their time and craft; and Verónica Lorenzo Quiroz (San Juan Colorado, Oaxaca), who grows and dyes native coyuchi cotton.

Officials say the collaboration also includes training in social media and digital commerce and is expected to expand to more artisans in future editions.

With reports from López-Dóriga Digital and Google Arts & Culture

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
A black-and-white portrait of a young artist Pedro Friedeberg, wearing a dark suit and polka-dot tie, standing inside an immersive room covered entirely in geometric Op Art patterns and surrealist symbols.

Mexico’s last Surrealist: Inside the fantastical world of artist Pedro Friedeberg

Monica Belot - 1
After escaping European fascism as a child, Friedeberg learned art in a Mexico still dominated by the realist legacy of muralism—a legacy he ultimately rejected.

MND Tutor | Colores

MND Plus - 0
Learn about colors, culture and Spanish, as MND Tutor takes a look at one of the best stories of the past week.
Guadalajara

How Guadalajara became a global city

John Pint - 3
The Manila Galleon Trade was the first trade route to connect Asia and the Americas. It brought wondrous new things to Mexico and along the way turned Guadalajara into a global city.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC